Claudio Ranieri in trouble at Leicester but defiant, confident about survival

Claudio Ranieri discusses Leicester's lack of confidence after suffering their 13th league defeat of the season.

LEICESTER, England -- The last time Claudio Ranieri faced up to Jose Mourinho at the King Power Stadium, a 2-1 victory for Leicester City proved the final straw for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who sacked Mourinho as manager three days later.

Chelsea, the defending champions at the time, were left hovering above the relegation zone, prompting Mourinho to claim in his postmatch interview that his players had "betrayed" his game plan and tactics.

No manager can survive a direct attack on his players, and Mourinho was gone within 72 hours; even his memory played tricks on him following Manchester United's 3-0 win at Leicester on Sunday. "The last time I sat in this chair," Mourinho said in his postmatch news conference. "I was sacked the next day."

Ranieri stopped short of repeating Mourinho's verbal assault on his players after Leicester dropped to within one point of the bottom three -- they play Swansea City in a huge game at the Liberty Stadium next Sunday -- but the similarity with Mourinho's demise at Chelsea is beginning to stare the Italian in the face.

Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

Mourinho lost his job amid rumours of dressing-room disharmony, and his "betrayal" statement did little to dispel those whispers. There are similar stories beginning to emerge from the Leicester dressing room, reports of players becoming bemused by Ranieri's tactics and inability to halt their slide.

Publicly, those stories are being dismissed, but a forceful statement by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel following Sunday's defeat suggested that those who won the title last season know that only they can save the club from relegation and the ignominy of becoming the first team since Manchester City in 1938 to go down as defending champions.

"It is time for each one of us, from the top to the bottom of this club, to be counted," Schmeichel said. "If we don't, we will be relegated. For the first 40 minutes, we played OK, then after that, it was unacceptable. It is not good enough and sums our season up at the moment.

"Let's not talk about last season. It's gone. We need to stand up and be counted. There are a lot of factors that go into it, but this season has not been good right from the start. I am not commenting on newspaper speculation. I know what is going on in the dressing room, we are a group of players low on confidence but not low on fight. It is not a comfortable situation. It has been terrible, embarrassing."

Claudio Ranieri is under genuine pressure given Leicester's slide but remains defiant about his future.

When asked about the strength of the dressing room and the support of his players, Ranieri was diplomatic, insisting that Leicester remain united in their fight against the drop.

"The dressing room?" Ranieri said. "We are very unhappy and sad, but we have to react and we are ready to fight until the end. This is a difficult time, but I am used to the fight and so are my players. Leicester have always fought for the last 10 years and I am very happy with this. But if [the players] don't want me, they can tell the owners, but they don't go there and we are together.

"We're together. I'm happy with the players and they're happy with me. We have to stay together and keep fighting."

Leicester's immediate focus will be on Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at home against local rivals Derby County, but their subsequent run of league games sees them travel to Swansea, host Hull City and Liverpool and then visit Arsenal.

A year ago, Ranieri and his team were masters of getting the job done, fighting until the end to overcome stubborn opponents on their way to the title. That quality has now gone and they have now failed to score in the Premier League for almost nine hours, a drought stretching back to December.

But Leicester's destiny remains in their own hands -- barely -- and Ranieri admits the time has come for everybody to rediscover the belief and confidence of last season.

"It is important now to get the confidence," he said. "Last season everything was right and the players got confidence, now they are anxious. We need to react every time."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_