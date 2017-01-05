Crystal Palace closing in on move for Leicester's Jeffrey Schlupp - sources

Jeffrey Schlupp is unhappy with his lack of first-team chances this season.

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City, sources close to the London club have told ESPN FC.

New Palace manager Sam Allardyce wants to reshape the squad he inherited from Alan Pardew and the sources said he had made a bid for Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson.

Palace have offered £12 million for Schlupp, who can play at left-back or on the wing, as they look to beat West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa to his signature.

Sources said the Eagles and Leicester were in advanced talks and a move could be finalised in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Schlupp is unhappy with his lack of action this season and has told the Premier League champions that he would like to move on if he is not paying regularly.

The Ghana international has made just one Premier League start and he has not been named in the matchday squad for the last six games.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has said he is willing to let Schlupp move on if he is not happy as long as the club's valuation is met.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the weekend game against Chelsea, he said: "Jeff is a fantastic man and player -- I said if wants to go he can go, but it's also important to get the right money for the club."

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.