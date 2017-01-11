Crystal Palace make offer to sign Carl Jenkinson from Arsenal - sources

Sam Allardyce predicts a tough January for the club, with getting to know the players and trying to sign new ones.

Crystal Palace have made a bid to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, sources close to the Eagles have told ESPN FC.

A number of clubs have made enquiries to sign Jenkinson on loan during this month's transfer window, but Palace are looking to buy the full-back on a permanent deal.

Arsenal and Palace are in talks as the Eagles look to try to agree a fee, with Sam Allardyce hoping to make the 24-year-old his first signing since taking charge at Selhurst Park last month.

Allardyce previously worked with the player during a loan spell at West Ham when he was manager of the club.

Speaking about his plans for the January transfer window on Thursday, Allardyce said: "My interest at this time is to strengthen the areas in defence, not the attacking or front areas at this time.

"The fact we have only kept one clean sheet all season is a big point for me to try and make the team realise that we need to stop those goals going in, either in general play or in set pieces.

"That is my focus on players in this window."

Carl Jenkinson could be on his way back to West Ham.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also admires the former Charlton Athletic player and it remains to be seen if he would be willing to sell him on a permanent basis.

Jenkinson returned from a lengthy spell out of action earlier this season after suffering a serious knee injury on loan at West Ham last January, but he finds himself down the pecking order in Wenger's first-team plans at Arsenal.

He has made just five first-team appearances this season with Hector Bellerin the first-choice right-back at the Emirates Stadium.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.