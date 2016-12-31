Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Kazuyoshi Miura, Japan's oldest footballer, to play on past 50

Kazuyoshi Miura has agreed to prolong his stay at Yokohama FC for another 12 months.

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will play professional football beyond his 50th birthday after agreeing a new deal with Yokohama FC.

The 12-month contract signed with the second-tier club means Miura, 49, will enter his 32nd season as a professional footballer.

"I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my teammates and supporters who have always backed me," he said.

Miura -- known as "King Kazu" -- scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan but retired from international football in 2000.

He is the oldest scorer in the history of Japanese professional football and the oldest player to take part in the Emperor's Cup tournament, but never played at a World Cup.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

