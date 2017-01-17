Roberto Gagliardini will prove to be a 'great footballer' for Inter Milan - agent

Gab Marcotti assesses Inter Milan's win over Chievo and believes Roberto Gagliardini played like 'a young Steven Gerrard'.

Roberto Gagliardini's encouraging debut for Inter Milan at the weekend was "just the beginning," according to the player's agent, who says the Nerazzurri have got themselves a "great footballer."

Gagliardini inspired Inter to a 3-1 victory over Chievo on Saturday evening, just days after his transfer from Atalanta was completed.

The midfielder was widely acclaimed as the man of the match and his agent Giuseppe Riso says Inter fans can expect plenty more performances like that from his client.

"I didn't have the chance to watch Inter-Chievo, but I've been overwhelmed by the number of messages I've received from people complimenting Roberto for the way he played," Riso told juvenews.eu.

"I'm not at all surprised, though, because I know Roberto very well and this is just the beginning -- you're going to see many more beautiful things from him. Inter have secured the services of a great footballer."

Roberto Gagliardini impressed on his Inter Milan debut.

Riso added that the compliments are not likely to go to Gagliardini's head after a week in which he has dominated the footballing headlines in Italy with his transfer to Inter.

"I'm not concerned about that because he's a serious professional, a good lad and a hard worker," he said. "Given his imposing physical structure, Roberto knows that he needs to work hard constantly to be in his best shape.

"[Atalanta coach] Giampiero Gasperini stressed this to him every day and made him become a great footballer. I'm glad that he's working under Stefano Pioli at Inter and he's making him run and train hard.

"Roberto knows what his objectives are and he knows he needs to work every day so as not to lose his rhythm. He needs to train seriously and play regularly, but if he carries on this way, there won't be any problems."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.