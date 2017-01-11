Roberto Gagliardini completes move to Inter Milan from Atalanta

Roberto Gagliardini could make his Inter Milan debut at the weekend.

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Roberto Gagliardini from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 22-year-old has moved from one Nerazzurri to another on an initial two-year loan deal which will become permanent for a pre-agreed, undisclosed fee in June 2018.

"I'm delighted to be an Inter player," said the midfielder, who received his first call up by Italy for a training camp late last year, on Inter's website. "This is a dream come true. I can't wait to get to work with the coach [Stefano] Pioli, to get to know my new teammates and obviously to wear this shirt at the San Siro, in front of Inter's fans.

"I hope I can make my contribution to the team reaching the prestigious objectives that this club deserves."

Gagliardini only made his Serie A debut in May having spent last season on loan at Serie B club Vicenza. He has made a total of 14 appearances in Serie A and appeared 51 times in Italy's second division.

Inter saw off competition for Juventus for the services of the midfielder, who could make his debut this weekend when Inter face Chievo -- the side Atalanta beat 4-1 last weekend while he was sat on their bench.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.