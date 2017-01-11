Roberto Gagliardini completes move to Inter Milan from Atalanta

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

LIVE: Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini completes move to Inter Milan

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Belotti suitors must meet clause - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Ryan Bertrand, Mario Gaspar 151114

Mario, Costa sign new contracts with Villarreal

Transfers PA Sport
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Jose plans to 'attack the market' in summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Agent: Roma rejected Arsenal Manolas bid

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

West Ham and Hull keen on Martina - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Rochdale to get cut of West Ham Hogan fee

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gardner set for Birmingham medical - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Chicharito would prefer MLS to China

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

United eyeing move for Bakayoko - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Lyon working on deal for Januzaj - report

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Roberto Gagliardini completes move to Inter Milan from Atalanta

Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta
Roberto Gagliardini could make his Inter Milan debut at the weekend.

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Roberto Gagliardini from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 22-year-old has moved from one Nerazzurri to another on an initial two-year loan deal which will become permanent for a pre-agreed, undisclosed fee in June 2018.

"I'm delighted to be an Inter player," said the midfielder, who received his first call up by Italy for a training camp late last year, on Inter's website. "This is a dream come true. I can't wait to get to work with the coach [Stefano] Pioli, to get to know my new teammates and obviously to wear this shirt at the San Siro, in front of Inter's fans.

"I hope I can make my contribution to the team reaching the prestigious objectives that this club deserves."

Gagliardini only made his Serie A debut in May having spent last season on loan at Serie B club Vicenza. He has made a total of 14 appearances in Serie A and appeared 51 times in Italy's second division.

Inter saw off competition for Juventus for the services of the midfielder, who could make his debut this weekend when Inter face Chievo -- the side Atalanta beat 4-1 last weekend while he was sat on their bench.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.