DaMarcus Beasley inks new deal to stay with Houston Dynamo

DaMarcus Beasley says every member on the USMNT has plenty to prove to Bruce Arena ahead of their WCQ's.

Veteran defender DaMarcus Beasley signed a new contract with the Houston Dynamo on Friday.

Beasley, 34, was a free agent this offseason but had long been negotiating a return to Houston, where he has played for the last two and a half seasons.

Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan told the Houston Chronicle that Beasley's deal was for one season. Beasley made $750,000 last season, though terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the return of DaMarcus to the Houston Dynamo," Jordan said in a statement. "His quality as a player, leadership in the locker room, and winning mentality will be important for our group, particularly with as many new faces as we've brought into the team this year."

Beasley has made 124 appearances with the U.S., the fifth-most in the national team's history, and took part in Bruce Arena's training camp last month.

DaMarcus Beasley will enter a fourth season with the Houston Dynamo.

He returned the the U.S. after announcing his international retirement in 2014, but a lack of depth at left-back led first Jurgen Klinsmann and then Arena to convince him to keep playing.

New Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera agreed that Beasley's talent is unique in Major League Soccer.

"I feel that DaMarcus is the best left-back in the country, and he not only has experience but also has a great level of talent," Cabrera said.

"He can continue to bring that level to the team and to his teammates, and he's motivated to do that. We're really excited to have him back, and hopefully he starts to have an impact on the field and off of it right away."

Beasley began his club career with the Chicago Fire before moving to the Dutch Eredivisie with PSV in 2004. He spent one season on loan with Manchester City before three years with Rangers in Scotland, one with Hannover in the Bundesliga and another with Puebla in Mexico.

