Busy Houston Dynamo seeking No. 10 amid talks with DaMarcus Beasley

The Houston Dynamo are not done making moves despite already completing a number of changes to the squad this offseason.

The team is still looking for a No. 10 to run the midfield while also continuing to negotiate with U.S. defender DaMarcus Beasley.

"It is not easy to get a No. 10 because the ones that we like and the ones we think can fit in with us, they are not available or we don't have enough [money]," new coach Wilmer Cabrera told the Houston Chronicle.

"So we have Plan B. Within Plan B we bring in the players who can help us play a different system where we don't have to play with a No. 10. Still, we can be competitive and dangerous and solid to play in MLS."

DaMarcus Beasley is out of contract with the Houston Dynamo.

Last month, Houston added forwards Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, defender Adolfo Machado, as well as defensive midfielder Juan David Cabeza. On Wednesday, they sealed a deal for former LA Galaxy defender Leonardo.

They also have Mexico international Erick "Cubo" Torres back with the club after Cruz Azul declined to pick up his option.

Beasley is out of contract but said last year he wanted another contract. He was called up for Bruce Arena's U.S. national team camp this month, and Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan told the Chronicle that talks are still ongoing to bring him back for 2017.

Cabrera said he was eager for a deal to be completed with the 34-year-old.

"He is the best left back in the country," Cabrera said. "I am pushing for those negotiations to get done as soon as possible."

