Mexico fans fete South Koreans after Germany's defeat saves El Tri's hopes at World Cup

Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Southgate wants England to 'go for it' at WC

England ESPN
Tite's worked wonders in reshaping Brazil into a modern, flexible team and they showed their worth in easily defeating Serbia.

Tite brushes off favourites tag: 'We live in reality'

Brazil ESPN
The World Cup winner's trophy

FIFA 2018 World Cup: Fixtures, results and coverage

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
'Powerhouse' Brazil too much - Serbia boss

Serbia Reuters
Extra Time: Germany's historic failure, next World Cup surprise

ESPN FC TV
McManaman: England need to keep winning mentality vs. Belgium

ESPN FC TV
epa06845432 Blerim Dzemaili (C) of Switzerland celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 27 June 2018.

Swiss boss: 'This is not the way to go forward'

Switzerland Reuters
El Tri need to get much sharper if they're to have a chance of winning their last-16 clash this weekend.

Mexico need quick reboot for high-flying Brazil

Mexico Tom Marshall
Brazil kicked up their collective game several notches in defeating Serbia as their road to a sixth World Cup looked clear from here.

Brazil show why they're World Cup front-runners

World Cup 2018 Gabrielle Marcotti
Burley: Coutinho playing like Brazil's leader, not Neymar

ESPN FC TV
Switzerland celebrate Blerim Dzemaili's opener against Costa Rica.

Are Switzerland poised to be this World Cup's Cinderella?

FIFA World Cup Sam Borden
Brazil let the ball do the work to top Group E

FIFA World Cup
World Cup TV guide: Australia kick-off times

FIFA World Cup ESPN
How impressive were Brazil against Serbia?

FIFA World Cup
Brazil 'knew how to suffer' in Serbia win - Silva

Brazil ESPN
Falcao's chance to lead Colombia's charge in 2014 was taken away from him by injury but his resurgence in 2018 is a joy to behold.

Falcao firing, fit to lead Colombia's run in 2018

World Cup Nick Ames
Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a strong match for Brazil once more.

Coutinho dazzles for Brazil, Neymar a show off

Brazil Player Ratings Antonio Chamorro
How South Korea became Mexico's unlikely heroes

ESPN FC TV
Brazil power through to round of 16

FIFA World Cup
 By Tom Marshall
Mexico fans fete South Koreans after Germany's defeat saves El Tri's hopes at World Cup

El Tri fans vocalise their appreciation after South Korea helped Mexico to advance to the round of 16 by defeating Germany 2-0 in Kazan.

EKATERINBURG, Russia -- Mexico fans inside and out of Ekaterinburg Arena chanted "Korea, Korea" as the Asian side defeated Germany 2-0 to send El Tri to the Round of 16 of the World Cup, despite a simultaneous defeat to Sweden.

El Tri had lost 3-0 and would have gone out of the competition had defending champions Germany defeated South Korea, who instead netted two late goals that were celebrated in Mexico and by Mexicans around the world.

Mexico fans hoisted Koreans aloft in Mexico City, Los Angeles and in Russia as El Tri celebrated a seventh consecutive passage to the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Outside the South Korea embassy in Mexico City, hundreds of fans danced and chanted "Korean brother, you are now Mexican." The hashtags "Thanks Korea" and even "K-pop" were used on social networks.

"There's no distinction between Mexicans and Koreans today," said Han Bjoung-Yin, consul general at the Mexico City embassy, adding that Mexican staff at the embassy were crying with joy.

For the players in Ekaterinburg Arena, it was less of a celebration and more of a roller coaster of emotions in a tense and nerve-racking evening.

"It was kind of a strange feeling because we really wanted to play well and win and get nine points, but in the end it's a bitter-sweet feeling," said Miguel Layun, who learned that South Korea had defeated Germany through the crowd in the stadium.

"We have to clear our heads and be aware that we've played well in the group stage and we're in the Round of 16 on our own merits."

World Cup 2018 must-reads

Make your daily picks with ESPN FC Match Predictor 2018!
- Who is going through? Round of 16 permutations and scenarios
- World Cup Daily live: Follow all the action on and off the pitch
- World Cup fixtures, results and coverage
- No one does World Cup madness quite like Argentina
- VAR controversy at World Cup shows system needs tweaking
- Can England's young stars be a "golden generation?"

Marco Fabian, who came on with 25 minutes left in the match, said he was confused on the final whistle.

"We didn't know," Fabian told reporters. "On the pitch it is difficult to know [what is going on] because you are concentrating, but obviously [South Korea's win] made us very happy.

"It was all our dream to advance to the next round. We are there and now we have to concentrate on what is next."

Winger Hirving Lozano agreed it was time to move on from the loss to Sweden and for the squad to pick itself up before they face Brazil in the round of 16 on Monday.

"We have to lift our heads, turn the page, see which opponent we get and start working," he said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

