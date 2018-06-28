FIFA 2018 World Cup: Fixtures, results and coverage
The 2018 World Cup is here and runs until the final on July 15. Check back here daily for results, news coverage and stories on the biggest names in Russia.
LIVE BLOG: Brazil, Germany and Mexico face day of destiny
2018 World Cup content and fixtures
Fixtures: Daily match schedule
Scores: Follow every match
Group scenarios: How each nation can reach the knockout rounds
Tables: All the group standings
Bracket: The knockout stages
FiveThirtyEight's SPI: Who are the favourites?
FIFA World Ranking: Germany No. 1
News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup
Betting guide: How to bet the World Cup
Para la cobertura de los Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes
Para a cobertura dos Copa do Mundo em Português, por favor visite ESPN Brasil.
How to watch the World Cup (check local listings)
United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo Deportes
Africa: 64 games on Kwesé TV and Kwesé iflix; 32 games on Kwesé Free Sports (free-to-air)
Australia: SBS, Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Fox Sports
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
What to read and watch: Reaction
June 27
Group scenarios: How Brazil, Germany and Mexico can reach the knockout rounds
Maradona treated by paramedics after showing middle fingers following Argentina goal
Cesar Hernandez: Mexico must break down sturdy Sweden to ensure World Cup progress
Tim Vickery: Mascherano is older, slower but still utterly indispensable
Wedesday's pundits predictions: Groups E and F complete
June 26
Mark Ogden: No one does World Cup madness quite like Argentina
Jeff Carlisle: Rojo the unlikely hero as Argentina beat Nigeria to go through
Marcos Rojo's late winner in photos
Chris Jones: Why Liverpool should sell Mo Salah now
New ball released for World Cup knockout stages
Tuesday's pundits predictions: Groups C and D complete
June 25
ESPN FC TV: Spain's leaky defence a worrying sign
ESPN FC TV: Iran draw highlights Portugal's struggles under pressure
Jeff Carlisle: Hierro has guided Spain from crisis to group winners
Raphael Honigstein: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survive Iran scare
Mark Ogden: Jorge Sampaoli feeling pressure with Argentina on the brink
Julien Laurens: Pogba becoming France's leader
Monday's pundits predictions: Groups A and B complete
June 24
Gab Marcotti: Kane, Lingard impress for mature England
Ogden: Ronaldo, not Messi, the closest thing to Maradona
Postcards from Russia: World Cup mascot Zabivaka's hooligan link
Sunday's pundits predictions: England vs. Panama, Japan vs. Senegal, Poland vs. Colombia
ESPN FC TV: England must ride momentum vs. Belgium
Project Russia: Happy birthday, Messi!
June 23
Raphael Honigstein: Kroos' winner rekindles Germany's love for the World Cup
Tom Marshall: Vela finds World Cup redemption with Mexico
Nick Ames: Lukaku tops Golden Boot race as Belgium hit five
Sam Borden: Lukaku has Belgium's World Cup stars raising expectations
Gab Marcotti: England's likable World Cup squad winning plenty of supporters
Sam Borden: What's really behind the intense criticism of Raheem Sterling?
Saturday's pundits predictions: Belgium vs. Tunisia, South Korea vs. Mexico, Germany vs. Sweden
June 22
Gab Marcotti on Brazil beating Costa Rica: Brilliant use of VAR and Neymar's relief
VAR at the World Cup: Timeline of the tournament
Jeff Carlisle: Musa double inspires Nigeria, gives Argentina hope
Tom Marshall: Mexico's Vela has had a career of twists and turns
Postcards from Russia: 'The sea is digging a new nipple' and other losses in translation
Friday's pundits' predictions: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Nigeria vs. Iceland, Serbia vs. Switzerland
ESPN FC TV: Best of the week
Project Russia: Who is the GOAT?
June 21
Sam Borden: With Lionel Messi helpless, Argentina slipped closer to an ignominious exit
Gab Marcotti: Brazil and Neymar would benefit from remembering it's not all about him
Tom Marshall: How four friends became the life of the El Tri traveling support
Julien Laurens: Kylian Mbappe showed what he can do but must react better to criticism
Sid Lowe: Fernando Hierro might be a caretaker but he is making Spain his own team
ESPN FC TV: France played like "a small team" against Peru - Franck Leboeuf
Thursday's pundits' predictions: Denmark vs. Australia, France vs. Peru, Argentina vs. Croatia
June 20
Sam Borden: Messi struggling to lift Argentina and match Ronaldo's heroics
Gab Marcotti: Ronaldo's Portugal teammates need to help him out
Ronaldo becomes Europe's top scorer in internationals
Bill Barnwell: World Cup's top 25 age-adjusted stars
Postcards from Russia: In search of World Cup fever
Toe Poke: Beer supply running low in Russia
Nigeria fans deny 'ridiculous' live chicken story
Nick Ames: Russia harness momentum to defy expectations
Sam Borden: Lewandowski, Mane, James and Salah shoulder burden
Ian Darke: Opponents of VAR are wrong
Wednesday's pundits' predictions: Portugal vs. Morocco, Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Iran vs. Spain
June 19
Gab Marcotti: How Portugal build around Ronaldo
Graham Hunter: De Gea's form, focus make mistake vs. Portugal inexplicable
VAR: A timeline of the tournament
Tuesday's pundits' predictions: Colombia vs. Japan, Poland vs. Senegal, Russia vs. Egypt
June 18
Mark Ogden: Kane rises to the challenge for England
Jeff Carlisle: Belgium finally break Panama down
Postcards from Russia: What U.S. sport could learn from international football
Monday's pundits' predictions: Sweden vs. South Korea, Belgium vs. Panama, Tunisia vs. England
Tom Marshall: Ibarrondo the unsung magician behind Mexico's famous win
Nick Ames: It's time for Salah to show what he can do
ESPN FC TV: Is Lukaku unappreciated on the big stage?
June 17
Tom Marshall: Mexico's win is redemption for Osorio
Sam Borden: Does Manuel Neuer deserve to be Germany No.1?
Project Russia: Mexico take over the World Cup
Raphael Honigstein: Germany must rebuild after loss
Nick Miller: Swiss had Brazil a reality check
Matchday recap: Favourites humbled
World Cup daily: Germany woe
June 16
Jeff Carlisle: Lionel Messi must pick himself up, ignore Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons
Dale Johnson: How VAR made World Cup history in France vs. Australia
Matchday recap: Misery for Messi, while Pogba saves France
ESPN FC TV: How Messi and Ronaldo differ with their national teams
June 15
Gab Marcotti: Cristiano Ronaldo laid claim to GOAT status and made Spain pay
Nick Ames: Egypt will rue the decision to bench Mohamed Salah vs. Uruguay
ESPN FC TV: Seb Salazar and Herc Gomez take a riverboat cruise in Moscow
June 14
Sam Borden: Russia's big win defines surreal start to the World Cup
Mark Ogden: Rampant Russia start with unexpected style
Project Russia: Coutinho Egged, North America's 2026 World Cup joy
What to read and watch: Preview content
Predictions: See what the ESPN pundits are saying
World Cup Rank: The top 50 players competing at Russia 2018. Read
The results are in! See the final World Cup Ultimate XI. Read
Alternative 2018 World Cup Fans' Guide: Forget tactics, here's what you really need to know! Read
World Cup team posters: Check out our specially commissioned graphics.
World Cup 2018 team previews: What you need to know about all 32 teams. Read
Sam Borden: Will the World Cup in Russia be overshadowed by racism, hooligans and politics? Read
Marvel's Amazing World Cup Spoilers: Marvel brings you the epic stories, big heroes and mega-villains in Russia this summer. Read
Special report: Inside Russia's new-school hooligan culture. Read
World Cup Boot-Spotter's Guide: Who is wearing what on their feet? Read
Iceland: Remember the darlings of Euro 2016? They want to shock the world. And there's more to them than that thunderclap. Read
World Cup Top Tenners: We take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from tournaments gone by. Read
World Cup final 23-man squads: Who will be on the plane to Russia? Read
Best represented clubs: Which clubs are sending the most men to the biggest show on Earth? Read
Power Rankings: The Top 10 teams, as voted for by editors around the world. Read
World Cup rivalries: Beckham vs. Simeone, Zidane vs. Materazzi and Pele vs. Moore are among the best we have seen. Read
VAR: What it means for the World Cup finals. Read
Best World Cup mascots: From cuddly to surreal to conceptual art projects, mascots down the years have been a mixed bunch. Read
Photo Gallery: Introducing the next generation of World Cup stars. Read
How the World Cup affects MLS: With MLS taking a short break during the World Cup, we look at the teams hardest hit. Read
Letters From Russia
Eliot Rothwell visits the hosts cities for an inside look at Russia.
Rostov-on-Don: The smaller cities love to host visitors... and give them a taste of raki. Read
Moscow: The Russian capital feels like a new city as foreign fans arrive awash with excitement for the start of the tournament. Read
Kazan: Shared by ethnic Tatars and ethnic Russians, by Islam and Orthodoxy, everything coexists in a modern, globalized city. Read
Sochi: It was developed as a place for Russia's regular folk to get a beach holiday, but is becoming another playground for the elite. Read
Nizhny Novgorod: It was "closed" to foreigners for much of its existence but, since the Soviet Union fell, it has warmed to outside culture. Read
Exploding Heads group previews
Group A: Intimidating crests & Salah's meteoric rise
Group B: Ronaldo quiz & Carlos Queiroz 'exclusive'
Group C: French Mourinho & undercover research
Group D: The World Cup's nice group
Group E: Be very afraid of Brazil's squad
Group F: The best team with the worst nickname
Group G: Can we just talk about England?
Group H: Poland's crest, Senegal's nickname & conundrums
Last Train to Russia
Martin Ainstein visits each host city to see what competing nations can expect.
The best of Last Train to Russia
Last Train to Russia debuts
Ekaterinburg
Kaliningrad
Kazan
Moscow
Nizhny Novgorod
Rostov-on-Don
St Petersburg
Samara
Saransk
Sochi
Volgograd
