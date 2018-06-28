FIFA 2018 World Cup: Fixtures, results and coverage

The 2018 World Cup is here and runs until the final on July 15. Check back here daily for results, news coverage and stories on the biggest names in Russia.

Para la cobertura de los Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes

Para a cobertura dos Copa do Mundo em Português, por favor visite ESPN Brasil.

United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo Deportes

Africa: 64 games on Kwesé TV and Kwesé iflix; 32 games on Kwesé Free Sports (free-to-air)

Australia: SBS, Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Fox Sports

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

What to read and watch: Reaction

June 27

Group scenarios: How Brazil, Germany and Mexico can reach the knockout rounds

Maradona treated by paramedics after showing middle fingers following Argentina goal

Cesar Hernandez: Mexico must break down sturdy Sweden to ensure World Cup progress

Tim Vickery: Mascherano is older, slower but still utterly indispensable

Wedesday's pundits predictions: Groups E and F complete

June 26

Mark Ogden: No one does World Cup madness quite like Argentina

Jeff Carlisle: Rojo the unlikely hero as Argentina beat Nigeria to go through

Marcos Rojo's late winner in photos

Chris Jones: Why Liverpool should sell Mo Salah now

New ball released for World Cup knockout stages

Tuesday's pundits predictions: Groups C and D complete

June 25

ESPN FC TV: Spain's leaky defence a worrying sign

ESPN FC TV: Iran draw highlights Portugal's struggles under pressure

Jeff Carlisle: Hierro has guided Spain from crisis to group winners

Raphael Honigstein: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survive Iran scare

Mark Ogden: Jorge Sampaoli feeling pressure with Argentina on the brink

Julien Laurens: Pogba becoming France's leader

Monday's pundits predictions: Groups A and B complete

June 24

Gab Marcotti: Kane, Lingard impress for mature England

Ogden: Ronaldo, not Messi, the closest thing to Maradona

Postcards from Russia: World Cup mascot Zabivaka's hooligan link

Sunday's pundits predictions: England vs. Panama, Japan vs. Senegal, Poland vs. Colombia

ESPN FC TV: England must ride momentum vs. Belgium

Project Russia: Happy birthday, Messi!

June 23

Raphael Honigstein: Kroos' winner rekindles Germany's love for the World Cup

Tom Marshall: Vela finds World Cup redemption with Mexico

Nick Ames: Lukaku tops Golden Boot race as Belgium hit five

Sam Borden: Lukaku has Belgium's World Cup stars raising expectations

Gab Marcotti: England's likable World Cup squad winning plenty of supporters

Sam Borden: What's really behind the intense criticism of Raheem Sterling?

Saturday's pundits predictions: Belgium vs. Tunisia, South Korea vs. Mexico, Germany vs. Sweden

June 22

Gab Marcotti on Brazil beating Costa Rica: Brilliant use of VAR and Neymar's relief

VAR at the World Cup: Timeline of the tournament

Jeff Carlisle: Musa double inspires Nigeria, gives Argentina hope

Tom Marshall: Mexico's Vela has had a career of twists and turns

Postcards from Russia: 'The sea is digging a new nipple' and other losses in translation

Friday's pundits' predictions: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Nigeria vs. Iceland, Serbia vs. Switzerland

ESPN FC TV: Best of the week

Project Russia: Who is the GOAT?

June 21

Sam Borden: With Lionel Messi helpless, Argentina slipped closer to an ignominious exit

Gab Marcotti: Brazil and Neymar would benefit from remembering it's not all about him

Tom Marshall: How four friends became the life of the El Tri traveling support

Julien Laurens: Kylian Mbappe showed what he can do but must react better to criticism

Sid Lowe: Fernando Hierro might be a caretaker but he is making Spain his own team

ESPN FC TV: France played like "a small team" against Peru - Franck Leboeuf

Thursday's pundits' predictions: Denmark vs. Australia, France vs. Peru, Argentina vs. Croatia

June 20

Sam Borden: Messi struggling to lift Argentina and match Ronaldo's heroics

Gab Marcotti: Ronaldo's Portugal teammates need to help him out

Ronaldo becomes Europe's top scorer in internationals

Bill Barnwell: World Cup's top 25 age-adjusted stars

Postcards from Russia: In search of World Cup fever

Toe Poke: Beer supply running low in Russia

Nigeria fans deny 'ridiculous' live chicken story

Nick Ames: Russia harness momentum to defy expectations

Sam Borden: Lewandowski, Mane, James and Salah shoulder burden

Ian Darke: Opponents of VAR are wrong

Wednesday's pundits' predictions: Portugal vs. Morocco, Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Iran vs. Spain

June 19

Gab Marcotti: How Portugal build around Ronaldo

Graham Hunter: De Gea's form, focus make mistake vs. Portugal inexplicable

VAR: A timeline of the tournament

Tuesday's pundits' predictions: Colombia vs. Japan, Poland vs. Senegal, Russia vs. Egypt

June 18

Mark Ogden: Kane rises to the challenge for England

Jeff Carlisle: Belgium finally break Panama down

Postcards from Russia: What U.S. sport could learn from international football

Monday's pundits' predictions: Sweden vs. South Korea, Belgium vs. Panama, Tunisia vs. England

Tom Marshall: Ibarrondo the unsung magician behind Mexico's famous win

Nick Ames: It's time for Salah to show what he can do

ESPN FC TV: Is Lukaku unappreciated on the big stage?

June 17

Tom Marshall: Mexico's win is redemption for Osorio

Sam Borden: Does Manuel Neuer deserve to be Germany No.1?

Project Russia: Mexico take over the World Cup

Raphael Honigstein: Germany must rebuild after loss

Nick Miller: Swiss had Brazil a reality check

Matchday recap: Favourites humbled

World Cup daily: Germany woe

June 16

Jeff Carlisle: Lionel Messi must pick himself up, ignore Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Dale Johnson: How VAR made World Cup history in France vs. Australia

Matchday recap: Misery for Messi, while Pogba saves France

ESPN FC TV: How Messi and Ronaldo differ with their national teams

June 15

Gab Marcotti: Cristiano Ronaldo laid claim to GOAT status and made Spain pay

Nick Ames: Egypt will rue the decision to bench Mohamed Salah vs. Uruguay

ESPN FC TV: Seb Salazar and Herc Gomez take a riverboat cruise in Moscow

June 14

Sam Borden: Russia's big win defines surreal start to the World Cup

Mark Ogden: Rampant Russia start with unexpected style

Project Russia: Coutinho Egged, North America's 2026 World Cup joy

What to read and watch: Preview content

PLAY: ESPN FC's Match Predictor game, and get some tips here

Predictions: See what the ESPN pundits are saying

World Cup Rank: The top 50 players competing at Russia 2018. Read

The results are in! See the final World Cup Ultimate XI. Read

Alternative 2018 World Cup Fans' Guide: Forget tactics, here's what you really need to know! Read

World Cup team posters: Check out our specially commissioned graphics.

World Cup 2018 team previews: What you need to know about all 32 teams. Read

Sam Borden: Will the World Cup in Russia be overshadowed by racism, hooligans and politics? Read

Marvel's Amazing World Cup Spoilers: Marvel brings you the epic stories, big heroes and mega-villains in Russia this summer. Read

Special report: Inside Russia's new-school hooligan culture. Read

World Cup Boot-Spotter's Guide: Who is wearing what on their feet? Read

Iceland: Remember the darlings of Euro 2016? They want to shock the world. And there's more to them than that thunderclap. Read

World Cup Top Tenners: We take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from tournaments gone by. Read

World Cup final 23-man squads: Who will be on the plane to Russia? Read

Best represented clubs: Which clubs are sending the most men to the biggest show on Earth? Read

Power Rankings: The Top 10 teams, as voted for by editors around the world. Read

World Cup rivalries: Beckham vs. Simeone, Zidane vs. Materazzi and Pele vs. Moore are among the best we have seen. Read

VAR: What it means for the World Cup finals. Read

Best World Cup mascots: From cuddly to surreal to conceptual art projects, mascots down the years have been a mixed bunch. Read

Photo Gallery: Introducing the next generation of World Cup stars. Read

How the World Cup affects MLS: With MLS taking a short break during the World Cup, we look at the teams hardest hit. Read

Letters From Russia

Eliot Rothwell visits the hosts cities for an inside look at Russia.

Rostov-on-Don: The smaller cities love to host visitors... and give them a taste of raki. Read

Moscow: The Russian capital feels like a new city as foreign fans arrive awash with excitement for the start of the tournament. Read

Kazan: Shared by ethnic Tatars and ethnic Russians, by Islam and Orthodoxy, everything coexists in a modern, globalized city. Read

Sochi: It was developed as a place for Russia's regular folk to get a beach holiday, but is becoming another playground for the elite. Read

Nizhny Novgorod: It was "closed" to foreigners for much of its existence but, since the Soviet Union fell, it has warmed to outside culture. Read

Exploding Heads group previews

Group A: Intimidating crests & Salah's meteoric rise

Group B: Ronaldo quiz & Carlos Queiroz 'exclusive'

Group C: French Mourinho & undercover research

Group D: The World Cup's nice group

Group E: Be very afraid of Brazil's squad

Group F: The best team with the worst nickname

Group G: Can we just talk about England?

Group H: Poland's crest, Senegal's nickname & conundrums

