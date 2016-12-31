West Ham's Slaven Bilic: Two decisions were 'totally unfair' in loss to United

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.

Paul Mariner wonders if Man United's sub-par early season results will end up affecting their current surge for top four.

Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

Jose Mourinho is not focusing on his unbeaten run record, instead urges Man United to get back points they've dropped.

Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford came on in the second half and helped Man United get the job done at West Ham.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insisted two "totally unfair" decisions cost his team against Manchester United.

Sofiane Feghouli was controversially sent off by Mike Dean just 15 minutes into the Hammers' 2-0 defeat after both he and United defender Phil Jones lunged into a 50-50 challenge, with Bilic even feeling the free kick should have been given the other way.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's clinching goal, scored from an offside position, added insult to injury as United sealed the points.

And Bilic told Sky Sports: "It was never a red card. The other way 'round was the more dangerous one.

"It was Jones -- he got the ball but he went with the 'scissors.' Feghouli very rarely makes a foul in the game and his foot was not high in the air.

"Phil made a meal of it, maybe because he went in a dangerous manner and to save himself.

"For me that was the crucial decision in the game, it was early and it put the game in a totally different perspective."

Bilic also said that the officials should have easily seen that Ibrahimovic was offside before scoring United's second goal.

"That decision and the other one were totally unfair to us and totally wrong," he said.

"It's a big offside because the players are not sprinting. A lot of times we need slow motion, but the players were walking."