Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza hoped Carlos Tevez would stay at Boca
Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has said he had hoped forward Carlos Tevez would stay with Boca Juniors rather than moving to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.
Bauza said he would not rule out former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus star Tevez from his plans for the World Cup qualifiers and told Radio Continental: "I would have liked him to continue in Argentina.
"I am going to follow Tevez because I've always kept him in mind. He raised the level, he's capable of anything."
Meanwhile, Bauza could call on Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi, Serie A's leading goal scorer, as he prepares for qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia in March.
"I do not rule out that new names can arrive," he added. "At any moment I can call Mauro Icardi."
