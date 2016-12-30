Carlos Tevez leaves Boca for Shanghai Shenhua in Chinese Super League

Carlos Tevez has completed a move to join Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua have completed a deal to bring former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez to the Chinese Super League (CSL), reportedly making him the highest-paid player in world football.

Shenhua, who are coached by former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder Gus Poyet, made the announcement on Thursday, after the Argentina star arrived in Shanghai for a medical ahead of his unveiling.

"Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC reached a transfer agreement with Argentina Club Atletico Boca Juniors. Carlos Alberto Tevez is officially joined Shanghai Shenhua,'' a club statement said.

Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has completed a move to #ShanghaiShenhua! Can he lead them to #ACL2017 glory? pic.twitter.com/6ZXC6OTs3H - AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) December 29, 2016

Shanghai Shenhua paid a £9 million ($11m) transfer fee to get the striker, while ESPN FC sources revealed last week he would be paid a record £615,000 ($760,632) a week to make the move -- almost as much as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined.

The CSL side have always brought in big-name players from Europe, with ex-Chelsea forward Demba Ba, Obafemi Martins and former Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin among the long list of recruits.

Having finished fourth in the CSL this year, Poyet made Tevez his priority signing, and is keen to add Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria to his squad.

Tevez's old club Boca Juniors all but confirmed the big-money move when they issued a statement that read: "Good luck Carlitos, you will always be in our hearts."

This deal has further strengthened the CSL as a major powerhouse in world football, with Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Oscar also taking his skills to China last week for a fee of £60 million.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.