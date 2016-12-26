Atlanta United sign Greg Garza to one-year loan deal from Tijuana

Alejandro Moreno runs through his top 10 (and then some) goals of the 2016 Major League Soccer season.

Atlanta United have announced the signing of United States international defender Greg Garza from Club Tijuana on a season-long loan.

The MLS expansion franshise had previously secured Garza's Discovery Priority from Columbus Crew SC for a conditional second round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Garza told Goal.com's Ives Galarcep earlier this month about his desire to move to MLS. And Atlanta has come through to make that wish a reality.

"Greg has represented the United States on several occasions and we're thrilled to be able to add a player of his quality," Atlanta president Darren Eales told the club's website of the deal.

"In addition to his caps at the international level, Greg has experienced top-level competition in Liga MX. To continue to attract players with his international background is a great sign for our club."

The 25-year-old left-back has been with the Xolos since 2012, eventually becoming a starter. But after a brief loan to Atlas, he underwent hip surgery in the fall of 2015.

After a long recovery, the Grapevine, Texas native was limited to just two appearances this season because of a concussion and a new Liga MX restriction on the use of foreign-born players.

"Greg is a quality left back who's profile fits in nicely with our style of play," Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.

"He has the ability to get up-and-down the line to contribute to both sides of the ball, and his experience in Mexico, along with the U.S. National Team, brings another quality dimension to our team."

Garza has received nine international caps with the U.S. His most recent appearance was in a 1-0 group stage defeat of Haiti in the 2015 Gold Cup.

