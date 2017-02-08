David Luiz compares Eden Hazard's wonder goal for Chelsea to Ronaldinho

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea eased past a feeble Arsenal to go twelve points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Eden Hazard was happy to get back to his scoring ways and contribute with a special goal in Chelsea's win over Arsenal.

Eden Hazard's sensational solo goal in Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday was reminiscent of Ronaldinho, according to teammate David Luiz.

Chelsea led 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the 53rd minute when Hazard embarked on a spectacular run from the halfway line that saw him shake off Francis Coquelin and wrong-foot Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny before clipping the ball over Petr Cech and into the far corner.

Hazard has said that the goal was "one of the best" of his career, and Luiz says the moment of brilliance reminded him of Ronaldinho, whose devastating dribbling and flamboyant skills earned him the FIFA Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005, and the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

"It was fantastic," Luiz told Chelsea's official website. "It reminded me a bit of Ronaldinho -- it was amazing. I love Eden's talent and I love him as a person so I enjoy having this kind of person in my team."

David Luiz joins Eden Hazard and Chelsea teammates in celebrating his wonderful solo goal.

Chelsea's convincing win dealt a further blow to Arsenal's faltering title challenge as well as helping the Blues maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League with 14 matches remaining, and Marcos Alonso -- who also scored in the game -- said the result carried particular significance.

"We controlled the game for the 90 minutes," Alonso said. "We're a little bit disappointed with the goal we conceded but it was a very good performance from everyone.

"Now we need to keep our focus and concentration. We're enjoying a good run. Three points against a direct opponent is like six points.

"We just need to go game by game. After this win, the result in midweek [the 1-1 draw against Liverpool] is an even better point. We are working hard during the week and you can see that, we are giving everything on the pitch and getting results."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

