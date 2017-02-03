Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
1:30 PM UTC
Leicester City
Manchester United
4:00 PM UTC
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
0
LIVE 56'
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 19 2 3 59
2 Tottenham 14 8 2 50
3 Arsenal 14 5 5 47
ChelseaChelsea
ArsenalArsenal
3
1
FT
 By PA Sport
Chelsea's Eden Hazard: Arsenal goal 'one of the best' I've scored

Eden Hazard was happy to get back to his scoring ways and contribute with a special goal in Chelsea's win over Arsenal.
ESPN FC's Mark Ogden picks out Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott for a lack of energy in Arsenal's loss at Chelsea.
Craig Burley says Chelsea's dominant performance versus Arsenal was an indication of why their title favourites.
Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.
Antonio Conte has nothing but good things to say about Chelsea's complete performance against Arsenal.

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard described his goal against Arsenal as "special" and "one of the best" he has scored.

The Belgian scored the second of Chelsea's three goals in the Premier League victory over the Gunners when he dribbled from inside his own half to give his side a two-goal lead.

"I score a few goals, a few beautiful goals," Hazard told Chelsea TV. "But this one is special. It's against Arsenal and we won the game. This one is one of the best."

ChelseaChelsea
ArsenalArsenal
3
1
FT
Chelsea now sit nine points clear of second-place Tottenham but Hazard is not getting carried away and is only looking as far as next weekend's trip to Burnley.

"The gap is more big now. We want to stay there, top of the league forever," Hazard added.

"We are full of confidence. We don't want to focus too far [ahead]. We take game after game and be ready for the next one.

"The next one is next week, so now we have a good week for training to get ready for the next game."

Eden Hazard scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea beat Arsenal.

Marcos Alonso scored the opener and Cesc Fabregas a third, before Olivier Giroud's late consolation. But Hazard felt Chelsea could have won more convincingly.

He said: "We could score two or three more goals. We didn't. We keep it for the next game, I think."

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised Hazard's all-round display and wants him to repeat the performance.

The Italian said: "He played very well. I hope to play always in this way. He has great talent and we need this talent."

Conte echoed Hazard's views on turning their attention to Burnley and not getting carried away following a 19th win in 24 games.

"There are 14 games to play before the end of the season and there are 42 points to take," he added.

"Now it's important to celebrate this win, but then it's important to think next game against Burnley, a really tough game, because Burnley when they play at home are dangerous."

