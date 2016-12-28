Robert Lewandowski: Goal vs. Atletico Madrid was 'best moment of 2016'

Bayern Munich took a step towards defending their German Bundesliga title after they beat second place RB Leipzig 3-0.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.

The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.

Three first-half goals cemented Bayern Munich's spot atop the Bundesliga, as they routed 10-man Leipzig.

Robert Lewandowski has said a winning goal against Atletico Madrid was his best moment of 2016 and also feels it will give Bayern Munich a psychological boost for future matches against Spanish sides.

Lewandowski, 28, fired home from a free kick in Bayern's 1-0 win over Atletico in a Champions League group match earlier this month.

The Polish striker said it was a special moment for him and not only because it gave him the chance -- via his goal celebration -- to reveal that his wife is expecting their first child.

"The goal against Atletico was definitely the best moment for me," he told Bild. "That was my most important and most beautiful goal."

Robert Lewandowski has 12 goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

On paper his goal in Munich did not seem all that significant, since Atletico Madrid had already been confirmed as Group D winners before their final match ahead of the knockout stages.

But Lewandowski says his strike was vital because it got the German champions over the line against a Spanish team.

In each of the past three seasons, Bayern have been beaten at the semifinal stage of the Champions League by Spanish opposition.

Atletico even followed their last four success late last season with an opening group win over Carlo Ancelotti's side in September. As a result, Lewandowski felt it was high time that his team got one over Atletico in the return fixture.

"It was a lovely free kick -- a great moment," he said. "But it was also a more important win mentally.

"Probably we won't notice it at all but it can make the difference in the back of our minds.

"Then in the future we can be more relaxed against Spanish teams because we know we can get the better of them."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden