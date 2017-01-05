Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Manu Trigueros.

 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona denied two clear penalties in Villarreal draw - Gerard Pique

Luis Suarez looks on after missing a scoring chance in a draw with Villarreal.

Gerard Pique felt Barcelona were denied two clear penalties as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal on Sunday.

Bruno Soriano handled the ball twice in the area in the second half at the newly named Estadio de la Ceramica, but referee Ignacio Iglesias did not spot either of them.

There was also a penalty shout for the home side when the ball struck Javier Mascherano's hand, but Pique did not feel the incidents were comparable.

"There were two clear handballs by Bruno," he told reporters after the game. "They were clear. I've also seen the one by Mascherano, but if we are talking about intentions."

Pique was also furious with refereeing decisions which went against Barca in midweek as they lost the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames. 

Following that game he criticised referee Fernandez Borbalan and reports in Spain have since suggested he could be punished for his comments.

However, he stands by those comments and feels events in Villarreal further justify what he has previously said.

"I still think the same as the other day in Bilbao," he added. "Let them analyse [my comments] and waste time with that, that's their right.

"Every week they give more reason to what I said [after Athletic]. You can see for yourselves [the decisions]. It's crystal clear what's happened on the pitch today."

Footage after the game also appeared to show Pique looking up at La Liga president Javier Tebas in the stands and asking if he'd seen Bruno's handballs.

However, he wouldn't confirm that his words were aimed at Tebas: "The person I said it to knew that it was for them. Everyone doesn't have to know [who they were for]."

Barca's draw at Villarreal leaves them five points adrift of Real Madrid at the top of the table. Zinedine Zidane's side could stretch that gap to eight points, too, as they've played a game less than their rivals.

Despite the difference at the moment, though, Pique remains confident that Barcelona can still win the title for a third consecutive season under Luis Enrique.

"It wasn't to be [against Villarreal] but we have to keep trying," he said. "Nothing is lost and I am convinced we can turn the situation around. We can still win the league, but we have to change a lot of things."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

