Athletic Bilbao could only stop Barca by committing fouls - Gerard Pique

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Barca lacked 'precise touch' in loss - Luis Enrique

Barcelona PA Sport
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Athletic had to foul to stop Barca - Pique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Cause for concern for Barca after loss?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Ronaldo, Messi in UEFA Team of the Year

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola: I'll never be Barcelona president

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Aguero backs Messi for FIFA Best Player award

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Real Sociedad coach Eusebio during their La Liga game against Barcelona.

Eusebio for Barcelona - ex-player Suarez

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Pep will return as Barca president - Capello

English Premier League Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: No such thing as the future

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Giroud's scorpion lives on

English Premier League
Read

Sevilla's Sampaoli hints at Barca interest

Sevilla FC Sam Marsden
Read

How Pep handled pressure at Barca, Bayern

FC United Sam Marsden and Mark Lovell
Read
Darijo Srna (L) of Shakhtar controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys Bern, in Lviv, Ukraine, 26 July 2016.

Luis Enrique: 'Barca open to strengthening'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Messi, Suarez thanked for hospital visit

Barcelona Adriana Garcia
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Sampaoli a fun idea to replace Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Weigl not been offered to any clubs - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Monchi and Jorge Sampaoli

Sampaoli not ruling out exit amid Barca talk

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Athletic Bilbao could only stop Barca by committing fouls - Gerard Pique

The guys answer your tweets about Luis Enrique, the FA Cup and Romelu Lukaku.

Gerard Pique has criticised referee Fernandez Borbalan, who he felt should have given two penalties in Barcelona's favour, as the Catalan side were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The Spain international also felt that the only reason Athletic were able to beat Barca was by fouling, as the hosts ended the match with just nine players.

Barca will now have to come from behind when the two sides meet in next week's second leg at Camp Nou to reach the quarterfinal, but Pique feels they should be going into that game on level terms.

Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Xabier Etxeita's foul on Neymar was not given as a penalty, nor was Gorka Iraizoz's clash with Pique as Athletic held on to a narrow win at San Mames.

"There's a clear penalty on Neymar and mine with the goalkeeper is a penalty, too," Pique said after the game in Bilbao.

"But, well, we know how this works. We want to play football and not roulette, which is what provokes these referees. We saw [Real] Madrid against Sevilla the other day. I hope [referees] improve their level."

Pique admitted Barcelona were not at their best in the first half, but he was happy with the improvement he saw after the break.

Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105
Neymar gestures to the referee for a foul call after going down in Barcelona's loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.

Lionel Messi's free kick cancelled out first half goals from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams, but the Blaugrana were unable to find another goal, despite late red cards for Raul Garcia and Andre Iturraspe.

According to Pique, the two dismissals are evidence that Ernesto Valverde's side could only stop Barca by fouling them.

"In the first half we weren't at our best and they took advantage of their chances," Pique said. "After that we improved and were better.

"If they've ended the game with nine men it's because they could only stop us through fouls. It's a shame we couldn't draw, but the tie is open. I'm optimistic."

Midfielder Ivan Rakitic was also dismissive of Borbalan's performance.

The Croatian said: "When the referee sees the game [again] I think he will realise he did not have his best night tonight. I don't like to talk about referees, but players have bad games, too."

Barca captain Andres Iniesta was less critical of the referee, but did hint that he was not satisfied with some of the decisions given in the game.

"Sometimes referees get things right, sometimes they don't," he said. "But it was an intense game, like it always is at San Mames."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.