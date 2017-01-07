Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
0
FT
Aston VillaAston Villa
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
1
FT
Aston VillaAston Villa
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
2
1
FT
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Aston VillaAston Villa
0
1
FT
Norwich CityNorwich City
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
0
FT
Aston VillaAston Villa
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
1
0
FT
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Aston VillaAston Villa
2
0
FT
Aston VillaAston Villa
Cardiff CityCardiff City
3
1
FT
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
1
FT
Aston VillaAston Villa
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
2
1
FT
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Sam Johnstone one of England's best young keepers - Aston Villa's Bruce

Sam Johnstone has also had loan spells at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone is "one of the best young goalkeepers in the country," according to Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce.

Johnstone, 23, joined Championship club Villa on loan from United until the end of the season on Thursday.

And former United captain Bruce has described the signing of Johnstone, who has played for England at under-20 level, as an "excellent acquisition" for his side.

"He is one of the best young goalkeepers in our country," Bruce told Villa's official website. "It was a couple of years ago that him and Jordan Pickford were the talk of everyone. Pickford has gone on to play in the first team [at Sunderland] -- and have a run in the first team.

"Sam has found it a bit more difficult because of David De Gea. We have [Pierluigi] Gollini, who is young himself. Johnstone is young, but Gollini is 21.

"I must thank Jose Mourinho for letting me bring him here. He's just the type who I think can improve it and help us get where we want to get to.

"[Villa technical director] Steve Round and [goalkeeping scout] Tony Coton have worked with him -- and spoken very highly of him. He wants to get some games under his belt and, when you're a goalkeeper, there's only one position you can play.

"With the horrible [Achilles] injury to Jed Steer, it wasn't healthy to have two goalkeepers [Gollini and Mark Bunn]. He will bring a cutting edge to the other goalkeepers -- they need that too."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

