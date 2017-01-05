Man United's Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan, Joel Pereira returns

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

LIVE: Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Ricardo Pereira in action for Porto against Academica.

Wenger denies interest in Porto's Pereira

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20 against Germany under-20.

Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Chile's Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez celebrate after scoring a goal against Panama.

Vargas move to Sevilla unlikely - Sampaoli

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Would you sign Jermain Defoe?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool's Ilori to join Reading - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Utd's Johnstone joins Villa on loan, Pereira returns

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

PSG play down Sakho, Alario speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Defoe would prefer move back to West Ham - Jenas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Did a dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace save the season for Swansea?

Llorente hails Chelsea manager Conte

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Middlesbrough duo leave on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bakayoko: Chelsea target 'made by Makelele'

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin trains in park to keep fitness

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Dortmund's opener against Real Madrid.

How could BVB spend Aubameyang cash?

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

No loan for Liverpool's Gomez - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Leverkusen not looking to sell Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Cian Harries Liverpool trial

Liverpool trialist Harries impresses for U23s

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Banega agent dismisses Juventus talk

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Inter's Gabigol: I just need time to adapt

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Memphis Depay

Depay is not within our means - Nice

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Man United's Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan, Joel Pereira returns

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Manchester United's Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, while fellow goalkeeper Joel Pereira has returned to Old Trafford from his spell with Belenenses.

Johnstone, 23, is yet to make an appearance for United but has trained with the first team, been in matchday squads and is contracted to the club until 2018.

He is the first signing of the transfer window for Villa manager and former United captain Steve Bruce, who is hoping to get the Championship club promoted back to the Premier League this season.

"I'm really pleased to have joined Aston Villa, it's a massive club," Johnstone, who has been capped by England under-20s, told Villa's official website.

"I can't wait to work with Steve Bruce too. I've heard very good things about the manager. You can see his track record. He's good for the club and I can't wait to get going now."

Johnstone has already featured in loan spells at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Pereira, meanwhile, returns to United after his loan spell at Portuguese side Belenenses.

Pereira, 20, who was on the bench for United's 5-1 Europa League win over Midtjylland last February, impressed since arriving at Belenenses in the summer.

"We have a young goalkeeper in Joel, a goalkeeper that played many minutes in the past six months in the Portuguese Primeira Liga," Mourinho said previously. "Now it's time for Sam to play six months."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.