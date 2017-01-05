Man United's Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan, Joel Pereira returns

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Manchester United's Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, while fellow goalkeeper Joel Pereira has returned to Old Trafford from his spell with Belenenses.

Johnstone, 23, is yet to make an appearance for United but has trained with the first team, been in matchday squads and is contracted to the club until 2018.

He is the first signing of the transfer window for Villa manager and former United captain Steve Bruce, who is hoping to get the Championship club promoted back to the Premier League this season.

"I'm really pleased to have joined Aston Villa, it's a massive club," Johnstone, who has been capped by England under-20s, told Villa's official website.

"I can't wait to work with Steve Bruce too. I've heard very good things about the manager. You can see his track record. He's good for the club and I can't wait to get going now."

.@SamJohnstone50 joins Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season and @ElgatoPereira1 returns to #MUFC after a spell with Belenenses. pic.twitter.com/Ox4MITBw9P - Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2017

Johnstone has already featured in loan spells at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Pereira, meanwhile, returns to United after his loan spell at Portuguese side Belenenses.

Pereira, 20, who was on the bench for United's 5-1 Europa League win over Midtjylland last February, impressed since arriving at Belenenses in the summer.

"We have a young goalkeeper in Joel, a goalkeeper that played many minutes in the past six months in the Portuguese Primeira Liga," Mourinho said previously. "Now it's time for Sam to play six months."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.