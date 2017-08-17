Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
1
1
Highlights
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
1
0
Highlights
Arsene Wenger

Arsenal 'have too many players' - Wenger

Arsenal ESPN staff
Alexis Sanchez.

Man City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Xhaka, Welbeck off target vs. Stoke

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Wenger bitter over '100% on-side' Lacazette goal

English Premier League
Wenger slams Arsenal defence, ref in loss

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Arsenal fire blank in defeat at Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact

Premier League Highlights
Stoke CityStoke City
ArsenalArsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Ramsey, Mustafi start at Stoke, Jese debut

English Premier League ESPN staff
Sead Kolasinac

Wenger: Signing Kolasinac was 'no-brainer'

Arsenal Mattias Karen
With sale, Wenger shows trust in Arsenal youth

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Premier League Predictor: Week 2

English Premier League
Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Olivier Giroud bagged a brace for Arsenal at Stoke.

Arsenal have nothing to fear from Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Valencia close to signing Arsenal's Gabriel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Sanchez called up by Chile for qualifiers

Chile ESPN staff
Why Arsenal legend Henry remains unique

Arsenal Mattias Karen
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal 'have too many players' to be 'manageable'

Arsene Wenger places blame on his side for failing to break down Stoke City, but highly contests the offside call on Lacazette.
Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.
Steve Nicol critiques Arsenal's slow start against Stoke, but still feels Arsene Wenger's side deserved a draw.
Arsene Wenger says he expects Arsenal to sell some players before the end of the transfer window as the size of the current squad is "not manageable."

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday, but Wenger doesn't expect reinforcements to steady the ship.

Quite the opposite, in fact, as he expects to downsize before the window closes on Aug. 31.

"I expect to sell players first, that is all," Wenger told reporters after the game. "I expect some players to go because we have too many players and it is not manageable.

"Many clubs are in this situation which is why the transfer market is quiet. We have 33 players at the moment, and that is too many players."

Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger is looking to trim some players off the Arsenal bench.

The only outfield player Arsenal have sold this summer is Gabriel Paulista, who joined Valencia a day earlier.

Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson have been linked to departures from the Emirates, while Wenger could also find himself choosing between selling Calum Chambers or Rob Holding.

Alexis Sanchez is the most coveted of Arsenal's player, with reports in Sunday's newspapers saying Manchester City will offer £70 million, though it remains to see if Wenger is willing to part with the Chilean.

But Wenger was in no mood to discuss who could be on the chopping block after the slim defeat, after which he criticised Arsenal's defence as well as the referee.

"I am not in transfer mode after a game like that. We are more disappointed at the moment rather than thinking about buying players straight away tonight."

