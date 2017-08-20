Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Xhaka, Welbeck off target vs. Stoke

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Wenger bitter over '100% on-side' Lacazette goal

English Premier League
Wenger slams 'sluggish' defence after loss

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact

Premier League Highlights
Arsenal fire blank in defeat at Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Stoke CityStoke City
ArsenalArsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Ramsey, Mustafi start at Stoke, Jese debut

English Premier League ESPN staff
Sead Kolasinac

Wenger: Signing Kolasinac was 'no-brainer'

Arsenal Mattias Karen
With sale, Wenger shows trust in Arsenal youth

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Premier League Predictor: Week 2

English Premier League
Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Olivier Giroud bagged a brace for Arsenal at Stoke.

Arsenal have nothing to fear from Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Valencia close to signing Arsenal's Gabriel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Sanchez called up by Chile for qualifiers

Chile ESPN staff
Why Arsenal legend Henry remains unique

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Dangote wants to buy Arsenal, fire Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Ramsey fitness critical to Arsenal hopes

Arsenal James McNicholas
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal's defence was 'too sluggish' in defeat at Stoke

Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.
Steve Nicol critiques Arsenal's slow start against Stoke, but still feels Arsene Wenger's side deserved a draw.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger slammed his makeshift defence for being "too sluggish" after the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Stoke on Saturday, as Jese Rodriguez netted the winner on his debut.

Jese slotted the ball past Petr Cech just two minutes after the half-time break after a quick counter-attack, as Nacho Monreal failed to close him down before he could get off a shot.

Monreal was one of two left-backs deployed in Wenger's back three for the second game in a row, as the Arsenal boss left Per Mertesacker on the bench and young centre-backs Rob Holding and Calum Chambers completely out of the squad.

And the Frenchman said he was not impressed by their performance.

"We knew it was important in this type of game not to make a defensive mistake, and after halftime straight away we come out and we are too sluggish on defending and pay for it," Wenger told BT Sport.

"First of all we lose the ball in the middle of the park and after that I believe we gave him too much freedom at the back through the middle and basically gave them a goal.

"You need always to improve the connections between the players, but I was not convinced by our central defence today."

Arsenal slipped up in their trip to Stoke on Saturday.

Wenger was also left lamenting an offside decision against Alexandre Lacazette which ruled out an Arsenal equaliser.

It was a decision that left pundits split, although replays showing one of the French striker's feet was marginally offside when Olivier Giroud played a backheel into the area.

"I believe we scored a very regular goal that was given offside," Wenger said. "It was not offside. It's a very easy decision. When the ball kicks off, he's not offside, Lacazette."

The loss means Arsenal have three points from their opening two games, with another tough away game coming up next at Liverpool. And Wenger admitted that it could be a costly slip.

"I believe that some teams will get something here who want to play at the top. That's why you can consider it three points dropped," he said.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

