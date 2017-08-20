Arsene Wenger: Arsenal's defence was 'too sluggish' in defeat at Stoke

Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.

Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.

Steve Nicol critiques Arsenal's slow start against Stoke, but still feels Arsene Wenger's side deserved a draw.

Steve Nicol critiques Arsenal's slow start against Stoke, but still feels Arsene Wenger's side deserved a draw.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger slammed his makeshift defence for being "too sluggish" after the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Stoke on Saturday, as Jese Rodriguez netted the winner on his debut.

Jese slotted the ball past Petr Cech just two minutes after the half-time break after a quick counter-attack, as Nacho Monreal failed to close him down before he could get off a shot.

Monreal was one of two left-backs deployed in Wenger's back three for the second game in a row, as the Arsenal boss left Per Mertesacker on the bench and young centre-backs Rob Holding and Calum Chambers completely out of the squad.

And the Frenchman said he was not impressed by their performance.

Stoke City Stoke City Arsenal Arsenal 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"We knew it was important in this type of game not to make a defensive mistake, and after halftime straight away we come out and we are too sluggish on defending and pay for it," Wenger told BT Sport.

"First of all we lose the ball in the middle of the park and after that I believe we gave him too much freedom at the back through the middle and basically gave them a goal.

"You need always to improve the connections between the players, but I was not convinced by our central defence today."

Arsenal slipped up in their trip to Stoke on Saturday.

Wenger was also left lamenting an offside decision against Alexandre Lacazette which ruled out an Arsenal equaliser.

It was a decision that left pundits split, although replays showing one of the French striker's feet was marginally offside when Olivier Giroud played a backheel into the area.

"I believe we scored a very regular goal that was given offside," Wenger said. "It was not offside. It's a very easy decision. When the ball kicks off, he's not offside, Lacazette."

The loss means Arsenal have three points from their opening two games, with another tough away game coming up next at Liverpool. And Wenger admitted that it could be a costly slip.

"I believe that some teams will get something here who want to play at the top. That's why you can consider it three points dropped," he said.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.