Arsenal
Hull City
12:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 11/1 
Manchester United
Watford
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 1/4  Draw: 11/2  Away: 13/1 
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 12/5 
Alavés
Barcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Home: 8/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 1/3 
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
2:30 PM UTC
Home: 7/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 2/5 
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
ESPN FC
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke to Arsene Wenger after Twitter blunder

After referring to some Arsenal fans as 'spineless,' Craig Burley expects supporters to turn up for the club against Hull.
Steve Nicol breaks down Alexis Sanchez's importance to Arsenal and whether the club can hang on to him in the long-term.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has told Sky Sports he spoke to Arsene Wenger to clarify the situation after accidentally "liking" a tweet calling for the manager to be fired

After last weekend's 3-1 loss to Chelsea, Oxlade-Chamberlain seemed to endorse a Twitter post by Arsenal Fan TV calling for Wenger to be dismissed. 

Shortly afterwards, the England international posted on Twitter to say he "didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously," but he still sought Wenger out to ensure there was no confusion over the matter.

"It was a complete and utter accident," he said. "I think people know me as a character and if I'd meant to have done that, it would have been out of character for me.

"The title of the tweet I accidentally liked wasn't ideal but we've sorted it out. I spoke to the manager about it and explained the accident. I might not go on Twitter again too soon after games."

On whether Wenger knew what had happened, he said: "He didn't have a clue what I was talking about. He just heard the word 'accident' and we moved on."

He acknowledged that he was aware of the fans' feelings on social media.

"You'd be lying if you said you didn't see it," he said. "I try not to look at the media as such but nowadays social media is everywhere and everyone dabbles in it and without trying to see something, it will pop up somewhere. It's frustrating to see and it's not nice to see, but you understand the fans' situation and their frustrations as well.

"They want us to do well and they want us to win the big games as much as we do. It's hard to gauge how much you listen to and how much of it you try and dismiss, but ultimately it's important we hear what the fans are saying because they are a massive part of this club and without them, we're nothing."

