Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
6
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Leganes
2
0
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Ghana
0
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
1
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Oxlade-Chamberlain backtracks after 'liking' Wenger out tweet

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has backtracked publicly after appearing to "like" a social media post calling for Arsene Wenger to step down.

The Gunners' 3-1 loss to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday led to more calls for Wenger's resignation among supporters on social media, and Oxlade-Chamberlain seemed to endorse one of them by hitting "like" on a Twitter post by the popular Arsenal Fan TV.

The Arsenal midfielder, who started in the disappointing defeat at Stamford Bridge, quickly unclicked the tweet and issued an explanation to say it was a mistake.

Saturday's loss left Arsenal 12 points behind Chelsea and virtually out of the title race. Wenger's contract expires after this season and he has yet to decide whether to stay at the club he has managed since 1996.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

