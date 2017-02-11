Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/4  Draw: 21/4  Away: 10/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Home: 21/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 3/1 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Hector Bellerin rejoins Arsenal training ahead of Hull match after head injury

Hector Bellerin took part in Arsenal training on Friday.

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin returned to full training on Friday after recovering from the head injury he sustained against Chelsea, meaning he could play against Hull on Saturday.

Bellerin was pictured taking part in Arsenal's training session at London Colney after being cleared by club doctors following a week of going through the Football Association's protocol for concussions.

Manager Arsene Wenger had said on Thursday that he wouldn't know until Friday whether "he gets the green light from the medical people to practise or not."

Bellerin had to be substituted after the opening goal of Chelsea's 3-1 win on Saturday, after he took an elbow to the face from Marcos Alonso and then landed hard on the pitch.

The FC guys pick their combined XI between Arsenal and Tottenham, and answer tweets regarding Man City, Liverpool and more.

But his quick recovery will be a boost to Arsenal as they enter a crucial week that also sees them play Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday followed by an FA Cup game at Sutton United.

However, Mathieu Debuchy also took part in full training and is fully fit again after a hamstring injury, meaning Wenger could afford to rest Bellerin against Hull to keep him fresh for Bayern.

Mohamed Elneny is also back for Arsenal after his stint at the African Nations Cup with Egypt, giving Wenger more options in central midfield in the absence of Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

