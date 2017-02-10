Mohamed Elneny ready to return as Arsenal wait on Hector Bellerin

Arsene Wenger has indicated that Hector Bellerin will undergo a later fitness test ahead of Arsenal's clash with Hull.

LONDON -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said midfielder Mohamed Elneny is fit and available for Saturday's home game against Hull, but doctors have still to make a decision on whether Hector Bellerin can play.

Elneny played for Egypt in Sunday's African Nations Cup final against Cameroon after recovering from a calf injury, scoring in their defeat.

His return will boost Wenger's midfield options, with Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla injured and Granit Xhaka suspended.

Wenger told a news conference Elneny "trained yesterday with the team, normal training."

He added: "He's fully focused and, as always, a fantastic player with a great mentality. He had a quality session yesterday."

Bellerin is still being assessed after his head injury in the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last Saturday, when he was substituted after taking an elbow to the face from Marcos Alonso and landing hard.

"We'll only know tomorrow if he gets the green light from the medical people to practise or not," Wenger said. "At the moment, he has not practised."

Friday is the earliest Bellerin could return under FA rules for players with a concussion, who can train again after six days if cleared to do so by doctors.

Mohamed Elneny is in line to return against Hull.

However, Wenger could choose to rest the right-back for next week's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Bellerin was injured as Alonso headed the opener at Stamford Bridge, and Wenger described the goal as "absolutely scandalous."

"That changed the game as well because we started quite well, but from that point onward it put Chelsea in a position that they are very good at," he added.

"They defend very well and they are very quick on the break.

"Overall, it was a very even game on goal chances. The regret I have is that we didn't make enough of the chances we created."

The third goal came after a mistake by Petr Cech, but Wenger would not comment on a report that he could drop the veteran goalkeeper against Hull.

He said: "Petr Cech is a guy who prepares well, is serious, and wants to do well. He was at fault for the third goal but overall I believe he has had a good season."

He said dropping Cech "is not at stake in my thinking at the moment."

