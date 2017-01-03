Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck could play vs. Preston in FA Cup - Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has expressed that he will not take the FA Cup lightly this year and has ambitions of winning it yet again.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said Danny Welbeck could feature in Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Preston North End.

Welbeck, 26, has been sidelined since May with a serious knee injury but has been back training with the first team.

Wenger said at his news conference: "I haven't decided yet, but he could be [in line to play at Preston] -- it depends on Lucas a little bit, it also depends on how he feels.

"Physically his fitness is at quite a good level, but of course the ideal way is to give him two or three games with the under-23s. But the situation is not always ideal, sometimes you have to hurry up."

Perez picked up an ankle injury in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Bournemouth while Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem.

Welbeck signed for Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014 and has since made 36 Premier League appearances, scoring eight goals.

