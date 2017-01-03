Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Cameroon
Congo DR
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin faces up to four weeks out with hamstring injury

Steve Nicol says Arsenal can't expect to play the way they normally do away from home and expect to come away with results.

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin will be out for "three to four weeks" with the hamstring injury he sustained in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Coquelin, 25, who has made 17 Premier League appearance this season, was replaced in the game against Bournemouth after just 26 minutes after picking up the problem.

He underwent a scan to determine the extent of the injury and Wenger revealed in a news conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie against Preston North End that the Frenchman now faces a spell on the sidelines.

Wenger said that Lucas Perez, who scored from off the bench against Bournemouth, is a doubt to face Preston after picking up an ankle injury.

"Lucas injured his ankle so we must see how he responds," Wenger said.

