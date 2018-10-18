Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Everton
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
By Simba Mushati
Giants Dynamos, CAPS dumped out of Chibuku Cup

Lameck Nhamo scored twice inside the opening quarter-hour as Triangle edged Dynamos FC 2-1 on Sunday to reach their first Chibuku Super Cup final, where they meet two-time winners Harare City, who dismissed CAPS United 2-1 a day earlier.

A lot was expected of the Sugar Cane Famers going into this contest given their fine league form, and they did not need long to assert their dominance as Nhamo fired home an unstoppable rising effort from the edge of the box barely six minutes in.

The visitors kept piling on the pressure, and it was Nhamo again who surged forward to plant a low shot inside the far post after a quick interchange found him deep in the opposition box just before the quarter-hour mark.

On a hot afternoon at Rufaro, Dynamos were looking jaded and devoid of any invention, with their play falling apart in midfield time and again. It was a sign of the general frustration in the blue camp that coach Lloyd Chigove made his first substitution well before half-time as he replaced struggling Kudzanai Dhemere with Marvellous Mukumba.

Triangle, for their part, never stopped threatening, with captain Ralph Kawondera testing Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinyani with a fierce drive from outside the box. Nhamo again nearly pounced again only for Chinyani to punch his fierce header back into play.

At the other end of the pitch, Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu had remained a spectator for much of the first half, but he was beaten moments before the break as Dynamos skipper Marshal Machazani rose unchallenged to head homer a Valentine Kadonzvo corner kick.

There was a lengthy stoppage midway through the second half, as the assistant referee had to be replaced after apparently being injured by a missile thrown from the restless crowd.

Triangle held on to advance and set a date against Harare City, who themselves were 2-1 victors over CAPS United on Saturday to reach the final.

There was an early goal too for City, who raced ahead in the sixth minute after Moses Muchenje beat CAPS goalkeeper Chris Mverechena from close range to cap a flowing team move.

William Manondo then doubled the lead midway through the first half after being put through by impressive teenager Tatenda Tumba, and although CAPS pulled one back late on through Joel Ngodzo, there was no stopping City from advancing to their fourth Chibuku Super Cup final in five years.

Comments

