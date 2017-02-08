Avram Grant to leave role as coach of Ghana after African Nations Cup

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

2018 World Cup qualifying - how it works

World Cup Qualifying ESPN staff
Read
Avram Grant

Grant to leave role as coach of Ghana

Ghana ESPN staff
Read

CAF should expand the African Nations Cup too

African Nations Cup Colin Udoh
Read

Marcotti: Benefits to a 48-team World Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

South Africa coach Mashaba fired after rant

South Africa Associated Press
Read
Victor Anichebe inspired Sunderland to a first league win on Saturday.

Nigeria has a decision to make on Anichebe

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Nigeria's Africa Women Cup of Nations win

Women's football on the up in Africa

Africa Women Cup of Nations Colin Udoh
Read
Argentina forward Lionel Messi vs. Brazil

Big nations in danger of missing World Cup

World Cup qualifying Dale Johnson
Read

Balogun, Troost-Ekong key for Nigeria defence

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Marcotti: Time to revamp CAF qualifying

World Cup Qualifying
Read

Moses, Mikel lift Nigeria to upset win

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read

South Africa suspend coach Mashaba for game

South Africa PA Sport
Read

Egypt and DR Congo continue perfect starts

World Cup Qualifying - CAF PA Sport
Read
Victor Moses & Nabil Bentaleb

Nigeria puts to bed Uyo 'jinx'

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

CAF: Moses, Mikel score as Nigeria win

World Cup Qualifying - CAF ESPN staff
Read
LibyaLibya
TunisiaTunisia
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

African clubs get twitchy in World Cup qualifying

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read
William Troost-Ekong

Nigeria's Troost-Ekong now indispensable

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Mikel to weigh up Chelsea future in January

Transfers Colin Udoh
Read
Gabon's coach head Jorge Costa makes a point from the sideline during their African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match against Equatorial Guinea in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015.

Manager turnover in Africa continues

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Avram Grant to leave role as coach of Ghana after African Nations Cup

Avram Grant
Avram Grant has been in charge of Ghana for just over two years.

Ghana will begin the search for a new coach to rescue their World Cup campaign after it was confirmed on Tuesday that Avram Grant would leave at the end of his contract.

Grant, 62, was in the final month of his deal to lead the national team, having been in charge since Dec. 1, 2014. But he will leave following the African Nations Cup in Gabon, where Ghana could only finish fourth after losing to eventual-champions Cameroon in the semifinals and Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff.

The Ghana Football Association said in a statement that "the two parties will mutually part ways after their contract ends on February 28" and that it would now "commence the process of searching and appointing a new coach for the Senior National Team of Ghana, the Black Stars."

Ghana are in a perilous position in qualifying for Russia 2018, having picked up only one point from their opening final-round qualifiers at home to Uganda and in Egypt. With African Nations Cup runners-up Egypt having won both their games, Ghana are now outsiders to make it to the finals for a fourth successive time.

"After an extremely amicable meeting with the president of Ghana FA, and following more than two successful years in charge of the national team, I've informed Mr Nyantakyi that time is right for me to move on to a new challenge and I thank him for the opportunity," Grant said in a statement.

"I've hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semifinal of this year's competition.

"I'm proud of the fact that I'm leaving an extremely professional, strong squad of players of a good age, who I'm sure will go on to achieve great success in the future.

"The passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I'll always remember."

Grant did lead Ghana to the final of the 2015 African Nations Cup, where they drew 0-0 with Ivory Coast before losing on penalties. 

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.