Six Guangzhou Evergrande stars in China squad to face Uzbekistan, Qatar

Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
2018 World Cup qualifying - how it works

World Cup Qualifying ESPN staff
Read

China pick six Guangzhou Evergrande stars

World Cup Qualifying - AFC Michael Church
Read
Park Ji Sung and Sir Alex Ferguson

Iran play 'like Europeans' - Park Ji-Sung

AFC World Cup Qualifying John Duerden
Read

Ki, Son called up for South Korea qualifiers

World Cup Qualifying - AFC
Read

Are Australia better with Milligan or Jedi?

World Cup Qualifying - AFC
Read
Mile Jedinak

Jedinak named in Socceroos squad

Australia AAP
Read
Son Heung-Min receives medical treatment during South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against Qatar.

Son chosen for S Korea after Spurs cameo

AFC World Cup Qualifying John Duerden
Read
United Arab Emirates forward Ahmed Khalil

UAE eye Europe training for World Cup help

AFC World Cup qualifying Michael Church
Read
Malaysia national team

Malaysia five FIFA spots above Singapore

FIFA Rankings ESPN Staff
Read

Ki could captain South Korea from sidelines

AFC World Cup Qualifying Michael Church
Read
Son Heung-min and Ki Sung-Yeung

Ki 'questionable' for Korea's WCQ vs. Iran

AFC World Cup Qualifying Michael Church
Read
Mile Jedinak

Jedi in doubt for clutch Socceroos games

Australia AAP
Read
Thomas Broich and Chanathip in ACL

Chanathip makes winning debut in J.League

J.League Paul Murphy
Read
Qatar t-shirts

Qatar get FIFA fine for players' T-shirts

Qatar Associated Press
Read
Muang Thong midfielder Chanathip Songakrasin

Thai ace Chanathip shines in Japan debut

J-League Paul Murphy
Read
Ken Matsubara & Fahad Al-Muwallad

FIFA approves Saudi Arabia-Japan move

World Cup Qualifying - AFC AAP
Read
Thailand national team 2017

Thailand World Cup warning for Socceroos

AFC World Cup Qualifying Paul Murphy
Read
Theerathon Bunmathan of Thailand

Thailand beat Belarus to retain King's Cup

King's Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Australia coach Ange Postecoglou

Melbourne to host clutch WC qualifier

World Cup Qualifying - AFC Associated Press
Read
Tottenham forward Son Heung Min

Son, Ki under World Cup fitness cloud

South Korea John Duerden
Read
 By Michael Church
Six Guangzhou Evergrande stars in China squad to face Uzbekistan, Qatar

Marcelo Lippi has selected a core of players from Guangzhou Evergrande for his China squad.

New Werder Bremen signing Zhang Yuning is once again the only non-domestic based player to be named in Marcello Lippi's China national team squad for the country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers as the Italian coach continues to lean on Chinese Super League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

Lippi selected six of his former club's players, including veteran captain Zheng Zhi, as the Chinese prepare for their final two qualifying matches, against Uzbekistan on Aug. 31 and Qatar five days later.

China are bottom of Group A of Asia's qualifying tournament for Russia 2018 and would need to win both matches with other results going their way to have any hope of claiming a place in the playoffs for the continent's half spot in December's draw.

Zheng Zhi is joined in the squad by club mates Feng Xiaoting, Zhang Linpeng, Gao Lin, Zeng Cheng and Yu Hanchao while Shanghai SIPG trio Wu Lei, Yan Junling and Wang Shenchao have also been called up.

Veteran Guangzhou R&F striker Xiao Zhi was a surprise inclusion with the 32-year-old in line for only the third cap of his career while uncapped duo He Chao and Li Lei of Changchun Yatai and Beijing Guoan respectively have also been selected.

China Squad:

Guangzhou Evergrande: Zheng Zhi, Feng Xiaoting, Zhang Linpeng, Gao Lin, Zeng Cheng, Yu Hanchao

Shanghai SIPG: Wu Lei, Yan Junling, Wang Shenchao

Beijing Guoan: Zhang Xizhe, Li Lei

Guangzhou R&F: Jiang Zhipeng, Xiao Zhi

Hebei CFFC: Yin Hongbo, Ren Hang, Gao Zhunyi

Changchun Yatai: He Chao

Shandong Luneng: Hao Junmin, Wang Dalei

Tianjin Quanjian: Wang Yongper, Zhao Xuri

Beijing Renhe: Deng Hanwen

Werder Bremen (Ger): Zhang Yining

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

