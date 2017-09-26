ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Everton
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3
Draw: 27/10
Away: 10/11
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5
Draw: 13/5
Away: 12/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/5
Draw: 23/10
Away: 21/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/10
Draw: 10/1
Away: 20/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1
Draw: 7/2
Away: 2/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11
Draw: 4/1
Away: 13/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20
Draw: 5/2
Away: 12/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Ellis: Young USWNT players emerging as leaders
Women's International Friendly
7 hours ago
Related Videos
United States 3-1 South Korea: Ertz, Morgan shine
Women's International Friendly
2 days ago
Read
WATCH: Megan Rapinoe explains anthem kneel
United States
Sep 26, 2017
Read
United States 5-0 New Zealand: Morgan at the double
Women's International Friendly
Sep 19, 2017
Read
Ertz: My brace was for Kelley O'Hara
Women's International Friendly
Sep 15, 2017
Read
United States 3-1 New Zealand: Ertz dominates
Women's International Friendly
Sep 15, 2017
Read
Morgan quickly responds with 75th U.S. goal
Women's International Friendly
Sep 15, 2017
Read
Wilkinson gets one back for New Zealand
Women's International Friendly
Sep 15, 2017
Read
Ertz makes it a brace with rebound finish
Women's International Friendly
Sep 15, 2017
Read
Ertz knocks in opening goal for U.S.
Women's International Friendly
Sep 15, 2017
Read
Darke: Glory goes to Australia
Women's International Friendly
Aug 3, 2017
Read
United States 3-0 Japan: USWNT dominate
Women's International Friendly
Aug 3, 2017
Read
Morgan knocks in a third for the U.S.
Women's International Friendly
Aug 3, 2017
Read
Pugh doubles USWNT lead after perfect through ball
Women's International Friendly
Aug 3, 2017
Read
Ertz sacrifices body to stop Japan goal
Women's International Friendly
Aug 3, 2017
Read
Patient Rapinoe puts USWNT ahead of Japan
Women's International Friendly
Aug 3, 2017
Read
Australia 6-1 Brazil: Champion Matildas
Women's International Friendly
Aug 3, 2017
Read
USWNT victory over Brazil shows 'never-say-die attitude'
The Boot Room
Aug 2, 2017
Read
Ertz won't forget winning goal for USWNT
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
U.S. 4-3 Brazil: Stunning comeback
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Rapinoe's near-post rocket levels it for the USWNT
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Ertz scores on rebound, puts USWNT ahead
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Press pulls USWNT back within a goal
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Andressa's free kick makes it three for Brazil
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Benites restores the lead for Brazil
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Mewis pulls United States level
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Naeher's howler gifts Brazil an early lead
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Japan 2-4 Australia: Kerr on fire for Matildas
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Kerr completes first-half hat trick
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Kerr's second puts Matildas ahead
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Kerr nets the equaliser for Australia
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read
Lloyd: USWNT need to be feared again
Women's International Friendly
Jul 30, 2017
Read