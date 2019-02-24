Giancarlo Gallifuoco joins the Western Sydney Wanderers
Defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco has been handed a career lifeline after signing with the Western Sydney Wanderers as an A-League injury replacement for midfielder Jordan O'Doherty.
Gallifuoco, 25, who had an unsuccessful stint with Melbourne Victory in 2015-16, will join the Western Sydney until the end of the season after O'Doherty injured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Wanderers' 1-1 draw with Perth Glory in round 20.
Ex-Australian under-23 representative Gallifuoco spent time with English non-league clubs Torquay and Dover after his first A-League spell and had been without a club since the start of the year after he was released by Italian third-tier club Rieti.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.