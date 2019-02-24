Giancarlo Gallifuoco joins the Western Sydney Wanderers

Tarek Elrich scored a dramatic 95th minute equaliser as the Wanderers finished their final game at Spotless Stadium with a draw. Melbourne City blow two goal lead late, settle for draw versus Glory Koutroumbis and Petratos score as Jets beat Melbourne Victory on the road. Sydney FC supporters almost crush a security guard after an injury-time goal against Adelaide United. Melbourne City forward Jamie MacLaren spoke about his former team mate Bruno Fornaroli's exit from the club.

Defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco has been handed a career lifeline after signing with the Western Sydney Wanderers as an A-League injury replacement for midfielder Jordan O'Doherty.

Gallifuoco, 25, who had an unsuccessful stint with Melbourne Victory in 2015-16, will join the Western Sydney until the end of the season after O'Doherty injured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Wanderers' 1-1 draw with Perth Glory in round 20.

Ex-Australian under-23 representative Gallifuoco spent time with English non-league clubs Torquay and Dover after his first A-League spell and had been without a club since the start of the year after he was released by Italian third-tier club Rieti.