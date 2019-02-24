Giancarlo Gallifuoco joins the Western Sydney Wanderers

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Giancarlo Gallifuoco

WSW sign Gallifuoco as injury cover for O'Doherty

Western Sydney Wanderers AAP
Read

Western Sydney 1-1 Perth Glory: Late drama as Wanderers salvage point

Highlights
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Perth GloryPerth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Matthew Spiranovic

Wanderers barely recognisable to Spiranovic

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tarek Elrich and Keanu Baccus

Wanderers responded to my criticism - Babbel

Western Sydney Wanderers AAP
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
1
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Babbel laments Wanderers' latest slip-up

Western Sydney Wanderers AAP
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
4
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brendan Hamill

Gap between A-League's haves and have-nots widening

Australian A-League Rob Brooks
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
4
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Roly Bonevacia of the Western Sydney Wanderers reacts after his team's loss to Melbourne Victory.

Wanderers' wastefulness a 'team problem' - Babbel

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oriol Riera

Three A-League teams in tatters

Australian A-League Rob Brooks
Read
Bart Schenkeveld and Brendan Hamill

Wanderers captain Hamill apologises to Red and Black Bloc

Western Sydney Wanderers AAP
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Giancarlo Gallifuoco joins the Western Sydney Wanderers

Tarek Elrich scored a dramatic 95th minute equaliser as the Wanderers finished their final game at Spotless Stadium with a draw.
Melbourne City blow two goal lead late, settle for draw versus Glory
Koutroumbis and Petratos score as Jets beat Melbourne Victory on the road.
Sydney FC supporters almost crush a security guard after an injury-time goal against Adelaide United.
Melbourne City forward Jamie MacLaren spoke about his former team mate Bruno Fornaroli's exit from the club.

Defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco has been handed a career lifeline after signing with the Western Sydney Wanderers as an A-League injury replacement for midfielder Jordan O'Doherty.

Gallifuoco, 25, who had an unsuccessful stint with Melbourne Victory in 2015-16, will join the Western Sydney until the end of the season after O'Doherty injured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Wanderers' 1-1 draw with Perth Glory in round 20.

Ex-Australian under-23 representative Gallifuoco spent time with English non-league clubs Torquay and Dover after his first A-League spell and had been without a club since the start of the year after he was released by Italian third-tier club Rieti.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.