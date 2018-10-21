Western Sydney Wanderers boss Markus Babbel ready to control his emotions after one-match ban

Sydney FC recorded a 2-0 win in a derby where Wanderers coach Markus Babbel received a red card for dissent after a controversial VAR call went against his side. Tony Popovic started off his tenure as Perth boss with a well contested 1 - 1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers at the nib Stadium.

Western Sydney coach Markus Babbel insists he'll learn to control his emotions better but won't lose them after being suspended just two games into his A-League career.

Babbel will be relegated to the stands for Saturday's clash with Wellington after being sent from the sidelines for spraying match officials in last week's 2-0 loss to Sydney FC.

"This is the reason why I love this game, the game gives me emotions," Babbel told AAP on Tuesday.

A-League A-League Tipping The 2018-19 A-League season is undoubtedly going to be full of surprises so gather friends, family and workmates and get tipping!

Australia Home Head to ESPN's home of everything A-League, W-League, Socceroos and Matildas!

"If I have the feeling that there's something wrong, and it's not right, someone is stealing us a goal, then I have a problem."

It's just a matter of handling it better.

The former German international threw his jacket in disgust after a controversial VAR system decision cost his team a crucial goal.

Babbel then kicked an advertising hoarding when showed red by the referee.

"Of course, the body language wasn't good, I know it," he said.

"But I didn't say bad words. I was just asking, 'How is this possible? It was 100 percent a clear goal. How can you take it away?'

"But in this moment, I have to learn [from] it, this one I can't control. I was angry because my feeling was if this was a goal, we have a chance to come back."

While the loss left the Wanderers with just one point from their opening two matches, Babbel was proud of the way his team responded after the VAR drama.

The former Asian champions finished with more possession, territory and shots on goal than the Sky Blues, and were unlucky not to receive a penalty.

"After the suspension for me, the team try to work again, they hit the post, and had another top chance," Babbel said.

"They try to change the result, and this is what I want to see."

The VAR has dominated headlines over the season's opening fortnight, prompting A-League boss David Gallop to ask referees for more "balance" this week.

Babbel said the VAR has robbed players of celebrating goals.

"If you score a goal, you can't celebrate any more because you never know what happens after," he said.

"I love this technology, but we have to use it right. For me, the pause is on the pitch, it's not in the studio.

"It only comes if it's a big mistake, like the final last season."