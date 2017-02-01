Western Sydney Wanderers will reach A-League grand final - Sotirio

Jaushua Sotirio is adamant the Western Sydney Wanderers can turn their season around.

Western Sydney Wanderers will swap one hoodoo venue for another when they take on the mighty Sydney FC at the Olympic stadium.

Much has been made of the Wanderers' inability to win at their temporary home of Spotless Stadium, with the Central Coast Mariners completing a smash-and-grab success on Sunday afternoon.

There's no respite in store this Saturday night, as the Wanderers are yet to win at ANZ Stadium either.

Sydney's west hasn't proved a happy hunting ground this season for Tony Popovic's side.

In five matches at Spotless Stadium and three at ANZ Stadium, the Wanderers have recorded five draws and three losses.

Just four wins in 19 overall is far from title-winning form but it hasn't dampened Jaushua Sotirio's confidence.

"We still believe we can make the grand final," he said on Tuesday.

"We can win every game. We're improving in recent weeks and the goals will come for sure."

A run to the grand final from the Wanderers would be one out of the box, given they sit seventh on the ladder.

Sotirio said any run would happen by focusing on each game as it came, starting with Sydney.

"The table doesn't reflect what we can do," he said.

"[Sydney] have weaknesses. Every team has weaknesses. We'll look at them through the week and see how we can punish them.

"The last game we played them it was a draw and we had our chances. We have our strengths. We need to apply that [on Saturday] and, hopefully, we get the win."

In their two derbies this season, the Wanderers were smacked 4-0 in round one before showing improvement to draw 0-0 last month at Allianz Stadium.

Left-back Jack Clisby shared Sotirio's hopes they could become the first team this season to knock off Sydney.

"Round one is in the past and, the second time we squared up against them, we put in a good team performance," he said.

"We've improved since then and maybe we can go one better and beat them this weekend."

He dismissed the idea that a bogey ground could play a role.

"I don't think there's any hoodoo or anything to do with the ground," he said.

"The pitch is the pitch -- the stadium is a stadium. We've got to play wherever the fixture is. This weekend it's at ANZ and we'll be looking to win our first game at ANZ.

"The boys are still full of confidence regardless of what's gone on ... our target is to be in that grand final and there's no reason why we can't be."