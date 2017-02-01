Western Sydney Wanderers will reach A-League grand final - Sotirio

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Western Sydney's Jaushua Sotirio

WSW to reach A-League final - Sotirio

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney coach Tony Popovic

Popovic not thinking of Poyet's Shenhua job

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

I left Sydney on good terms - Janjetovic

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Western Sydney midfielder Mitch Nichols

WSW form not good enough - Nichols

A-League AAP
Read
Ex-Newcastle Jets striker Ryan Griffiths

WSW's Griffiths keen to prove himself

A-League AAP
Read

Griffiths confident of goals

Australian A-League
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Western Sydney's Kearyn Baccus

Popovic stands by charged WSW's Baccus

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers celebrate their victory over Central Coast.

A-League player charged with assault

A-League AAP
Read

WSW's Scott thrilled with first A-League goal

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic

Popovic wants Western Sydney late push

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brendon Santalab scored for Western Sydney Wanderers during their Australian A-League match against Perth Glory.

Santalab needs to control emotion: coach

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic

Popovic angered again by match officials

A-League AAP
Read

WSW keeping Janjetovic away from the media

A-League AAP
Read

Sydney derby takes centre stage

Australian A-League
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis

Mariners rattled Sydney FC - Aspropotamitis

A-League AAP
Read
Aritz Borda

Wanderers' Borda facing three-game ban

A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Western Sydney Wanderers will reach A-League grand final - Sotirio

Western Sydney's Jaushua Sotirio
Jaushua Sotirio is adamant the Western Sydney Wanderers can turn their season around.

Western Sydney Wanderers will swap one hoodoo venue for another when they take on the mighty Sydney FC at the Olympic stadium.

Much has been made of the Wanderers' inability to win at their temporary home of Spotless Stadium, with the Central Coast Mariners completing a smash-and-grab success on Sunday afternoon.

There's no respite in store this Saturday night, as the Wanderers are yet to win at ANZ Stadium either.

Sydney's west hasn't proved a happy hunting ground this season for Tony Popovic's side.

Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Sydney FCSydney FC
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

In five matches at Spotless Stadium and three at ANZ Stadium, the Wanderers have recorded five draws and three losses.

Just four wins in 19 overall is far from title-winning form but it hasn't dampened Jaushua Sotirio's confidence.

"We still believe we can make the grand final," he said on Tuesday.

"We can win every game. We're improving in recent weeks and the goals will come for sure."

A run to the grand final from the Wanderers would be one out of the box, given they sit seventh on the ladder.

Sotirio said any run would happen by focusing on each game as it came, starting with Sydney.

"The table doesn't reflect what we can do," he said.

"[Sydney] have weaknesses. Every team has weaknesses. We'll look at them through the week and see how we can punish them.

"The last game we played them it was a draw and we had our chances. We have our strengths. We need to apply that [on Saturday] and, hopefully, we get the win."

In their two derbies this season, the Wanderers were smacked 4-0 in round one before showing improvement to draw 0-0 last month at Allianz Stadium.

Left-back Jack Clisby shared Sotirio's hopes they could become the first team this season to knock off Sydney.

"Round one is in the past and, the second time we squared up against them, we put in a good team performance," he said.

"We've improved since then and maybe we can go one better and beat them this weekend."

He dismissed the idea that a bogey ground could play a role.

"I don't think there's any hoodoo or anything to do with the ground," he said.

"The pitch is the pitch -- the stadium is a stadium. We've got to play wherever the fixture is. This weekend it's at ANZ and we'll be looking to win our first game at ANZ.

"The boys are still full of confidence regardless of what's gone on ... our target is to be in that grand final and there's no reason why we can't be."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.