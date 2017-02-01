Tony Popovic not thinking about replacing Gus Poyet in Shanghai

Shanghai Shenhua were knocked out of the AFC Champions League after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Brisbane Roar.

Brisbane Roar boss John Aloisi hails his side after their 2-0 away win over Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC CL play-offs.

Western Sydney Wanderers' head coach Tony Popovic has distanced himself from reports he has attracted interest from Shanghai Shenhua, following speculation that the former Asian Coach of the Year was to be sounded out to replace Gustavo Poyet.

Poyet is believed to be under pressure after losing his first game in charge of the Chinese Super League side, who were defeated 2-0 last week by Brisbane Roar in the playoffs for places in the group stages of the 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL).

Shenhua had placed great importance on qualifying for the continental club championship, as they seek to keep pace with city rivals Shanghai SIPG. They signed ex-Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez from Boca Juniors at significant expense, in a bid to book their berth in the competition proper.

The loss to Roar saw Shanghai media report Poyet's position was under review. But Popovic, who was linked with the club late last year as a replacement for previous coach Gregorio Manzano, claimed he was not thinking about joining the CSL side ahead of the upcoming season.

"It's certainly something furthest from my mind at the moment," Popovic said after seeing his Wanderers side lose 2-0 against Central Coast Mariners in the A-League on Sunday afternoon.

Reports in Sunday's Australian media claimed representatives of Shenhua had attempted to contact Popovic to sound him out about the position. The former Crystal Palace defender was named Asia's best coach in 2014 after leading the club to that year's ACL.

But after qualifying for the 2017 edition of the ACL, Western Sydney have struggled, and sit in sixth position on the A-League table, 26 points behind city rivals, Sydney FC.

Brisbane Roar, who pulled off last Wednesday's stunning 2-0 victory in China, are coached by Popovic's former Socceroos' teammate, John Aloisi.

It is 49-year-old Poyet's first stint in Asia, having previously managed Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland in England, and, most recently, Real Betis in La Liga.

As a player, the former Uruguayan international midfielder spent seven years with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League between 1997 and 2004.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch