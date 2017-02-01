Tony Popovic not thinking about replacing Gus Poyet in Shanghai

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Western Sydney coach Tony Popovic

Popovic not thinking of Poyet's Shenhua job

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
0
2
FT
Game Details
I left Sydney on good terms - Janjetovic

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
3
FT
Game Details
Western Sydney midfielder Mitch Nichols

WSW form not good enough - Nichols

A-League AAP
Read
Ex-Newcastle Jets striker Ryan Griffiths

WSW's Griffiths keen to prove himself

A-League AAP
Read

Griffiths confident of goals

Australian A-League
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
1
FT
Game Details
Western Sydney's Kearyn Baccus

Popovic stands by charged WSW's Baccus

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers celebrate their victory over Central Coast.

A-League player charged with assault

A-League AAP
Read

WSW's Scott thrilled with first A-League goal

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic

Popovic wants Western Sydney late push

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
2
0
FT
Game Details
Brendon Santalab scored for Western Sydney Wanderers during their Australian A-League match against Perth Glory.

Santalab needs to control emotion: coach

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic

Popovic angered again by match officials

A-League AAP
Read

WSW keeping Janjetovic away from the media

A-League AAP
Read

Sydney derby takes centre stage

Australian A-League
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis

Mariners rattled Sydney FC - Aspropotamitis

A-League AAP
Read
Aritz Borda

Wanderers' Borda facing three-game ban

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
0
FT
Game Details
 By Michael Church
Tony Popovic not thinking about replacing Gus Poyet in Shanghai

Shanghai Shenhua were knocked out of the AFC Champions League after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Brisbane Roar.
Brisbane Roar boss John Aloisi hails his side after their 2-0 away win over Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC CL play-offs.

Western Sydney Wanderers' head coach Tony Popovic has distanced himself from reports he has attracted interest from Shanghai Shenhua, following speculation that the former Asian Coach of the Year was to be sounded out to replace Gustavo Poyet.

Poyet is believed to be under pressure after losing his first game in charge of the Chinese Super League side, who were defeated 2-0 last week by Brisbane Roar in the playoffs for places in the group stages of the 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL).

Shenhua had placed great importance on qualifying for the continental club championship, as they seek to keep pace with city rivals Shanghai SIPG. They signed ex-Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez from Boca Juniors at significant expense, in a bid to book their berth in the competition proper.

The loss to Roar saw Shanghai media report Poyet's position was under review. But Popovic, who was linked with the club late last year as a replacement for previous coach Gregorio Manzano, claimed he was not thinking about joining the CSL side ahead of the upcoming season.

"It's certainly something furthest from my mind at the moment," Popovic said after seeing his Wanderers side lose 2-0 against Central Coast Mariners in the A-League on Sunday afternoon.

Western Sydney coach Tony Popovic
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic says taking over at Shanghai Shenhua is not on his mind.

Reports in Sunday's Australian media claimed representatives of Shenhua had attempted to contact Popovic to sound him out about the position. The former Crystal Palace defender was named Asia's best coach in 2014 after leading the club to that year's ACL.

But after qualifying for the 2017 edition of the ACL, Western Sydney have struggled, and sit in sixth position on the A-League table, 26 points behind city rivals, Sydney FC.  

Brisbane Roar, who pulled off last Wednesday's stunning 2-0 victory in China, are coached by Popovic's former Socceroos' teammate, John Aloisi.

It is 49-year-old Poyet's first stint in Asia, having previously managed Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland in England, and, most recently, Real Betis in La Liga.

As a player, the former Uruguayan international midfielder spent seven years with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League between 1997 and 2004.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

