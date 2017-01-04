Western Sydney's Tony Popovic angered by match officials yet again

Tony Popovic has had another go at the match officials.

Tony Popovic has again slammed A-League match officials after his Western Sydney Wanderers side were denied a game-changing penalty against Sydney FC in Saturday's A-League derby.

The Wanderers expected a spot-kick 20 minutes into Saturday night's goalless draw, when Nicolas Martinez's shot struck the arm of Sydney defender Michael Zullo inside the penalty box and deflected out of play.

Popovic was livid on the sideline as referee Peter Green gave the Sky Blues a goal kick instead of awarding the Wanderers a penalty or even a corner.

After the match the former Socceroos defender, who was angered by the officials in last week's draw against the Perth Glory, didn't hold back, claiming the decision may have cost his team a first triumph over Sydney in more than three years.

"I'm getting sick of talking about it," Popovic said.

"It's a penalty, it doesn't get clearer than that.

"Teams are getting affected every week, sometimes the linesmen get involved to help the referee and sometimes they don't.

"If you miss the handball -- I don't understand how you can miss it -- but let's say they miss it, how it's not a corner is just hard to understand.

"The deflection was so clear [but] the linesman or the referee decides there's not a deflection and it's not a penalty.

"It's a tight game, it's a derby, and that changes the game -- they're the moments.

"Unfortunately we're seeing far too much of it and it's certainly happening to us quite regularly."

While the eighth-placed Wanderers have struggled for consistent form this season they've also been on the receiving end of some erroneous decisions.

In November Popovic was fined $3000 for criticising referee Jarred Gillett after the red and black were denied a clear-cut penalty during their 3-0 loss to Melbourne Victory.

The coach acknowledged Western Sydney's nine draws from 15 games couldn't be blamed on officiating.

Yet he was eager to see the introduction of video assistant referees (VARs), to be implemented a fortnight before the finals series begins.

"I think it's the next step in football, we'll see how it goes," Popovic said.

"The decisions are the decisions, but in saying that there are a lot of games this year that we haven't converted our opportunities.

"So we have to look at ourselves, we can't be blaming referees [on] why we've had so many draws.

"If we're talking about decisions, unfortunately we're being affected quite regularly from them."

Naturally, Sydney coach Graham Arnold did not think the incident warranted a penalty, arguing Zullo's back was to the ball and his arm tucked in.

The incident followed Besart Berisha's controversial red card in Friday night's 3-2 win over the Brisbane Roar, in a season already blighted by numerous officiating errors.