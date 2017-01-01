Aspropotamitis looks to Mariners for inspiration ahead of Sydney derby

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
FT
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Next
Western Sydney Wanderers defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis

Mariners rattled Sydney FC - Aspropotamitis

A-League AAP
Aritz Borda

Wanderers' Borda facing three-game ban

A-League AAP
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
0
FT
Game Details
Melbourne City 1-0 Western Sydney

Australian A-League
Shane Smeltz

Ins and Outs: Smeltz set for Phoenix return

A-League ESPN staff
Terry Antonis

Antonis wants to score for Wanderers

A-League AAP
Antonis: I'm back to work with Popovic

Australian A-League
Eli Babalj

Babalj to trial with Western Sydney

A-League AAP
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic

Popovic insists Perth goal was 'offside'

A-League AAP
Kearyn Baccus

Baccus working hard stay in WSW's XI

A-League AAP
Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne

Andrew Redmayne joins Sydney FC

A-League AAP
Western Sydney 1-1 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Perth GloryPerth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Kerem Bulut

Wanderers fire Bulut amid Thai interest

A-League AAP
Brendon Santalab scored for Western Sydney Wanderers during their Australian A-League match against Perth Glory.

Santalab facing two-match A-League ban

A-League AAP
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Western Sydney Wanderers' Scott Neville

Wanderers warn of rising Phoenix

A-League AAP
Brendon Santalab scored for Western Sydney Wanderers during their Australian A-League match against Perth Glory.

Santalab fit to face Wellington Phoenix

A-League AAP
AFC UCL draw: Tough road for A-League

AFC Champions League
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Aspropotamitis looks to Mariners for inspiration ahead of Sydney derby

Western Sydney Wanderers defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis
Western Sydney Wanderers Jonathan Aspropotamitis is eager to play in his first Sydney derby this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis is hopeful his team can take advantage of a "rattled" Sydney FC defence in Saturday's anticipated local derby.

The Sky Blues were forced to dig deep after conceding a season-high two goals in last week's 3-2 win over the Central Coast Mariners, and Aspropotamitis wants his team to find out how.

"Obviously they're in great form and high flying, unbeaten in 14 games," Aspropotamitis said.

"We're confident -- looking at how the Mariners rattled them [on Sunday] -- we can take a few things from that and implement that in our game plan."

On paper, the 14th instalment of the rivalry appears one-sided.

The Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run in the fixture to eight games with a 4-0 thrashing in front of an A-League record crowd of 61,880 at ANZ Stadium back in October.

Meanwhile the Wanderers have won just two of their 14 games this season, sit outside the top six and are still without suspended first-choice striker Brendon Santalab.

But Aspropotamitis says the current ladder positions shouldn't come in to play in the traditionally fiery encounter, which could include the Wanderers' former Sydney FC gloveman Vedran Janjetovic.

"We know there's going to be a lot of heat in the game. It's always a physical tussle, no matter where we are on the table," Aspropotamitis said.

"The form guide goes out the window when you play a game like this. From our perspective, it's about keeping a clear mind and going into the game fully focused."

Sydney is likely to be on the lookout for a new central defender for the second time in two weeks following a hamstring injury to Sebastian Ryall, while midfielder Josh Brillante is also set to miss the match due to suspension.

The fixture at Allianz Stadium will also be pitted against the Big Bash League derby between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Strikers next door at the SCG.

