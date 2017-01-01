Previous
By AAP
Western Sydney Wanderers' Aritz Borda facing three-game ban

Aritz Borda
Western Sydney Wanderers defender Aritz Borda is facing a three-game ban.

Western Sydney Wanderers defender Aritz Borda is facing a three-game ban for his elbow on Melbourne City star Bruno Fornaroli during their A-League clash last week.

Borda was red-carded after his arm made contact to the head of Fornaroli in an off-the-ball incident during the Wanderers' 1-0 loss to City at AAMI Park.

He will cop the mandatory one-match suspension however the match review panel on Monday argued that Borda "committed the offence of assault on a player."

The former La Liga player is now staring at being on the sidelines for three weeks, including the upcoming derby against Sydney FC.

It is the second time Borda has been dismissed this season, after he was banished for bringing down Sydney FC striker Alex Brosque in their round-one defeat.

Wanderers coach Tony Popovic suggested after the City game that his veteran defender was prompted into what he labelled an uncharacteristic strike.

"There was something there, I don't know if it was a reaction to something before, but it's certainly out of character for Aritz," he said.

"[On the replay] there is an arm up [from Borda], and I'm surprised because it's out of character for Aritz to be involved in something off the ball."

Former Socceroo Robbie Cornthwaite is likely to deputise for the 32-year-old and partner young gun Jonathan Aspropotamitis in the heart of the Wanderers defence.

The Wanderers are currently seventh on the A-League ladder, having won just two of their 14 games so far this season.

