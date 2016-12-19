Kearyn Baccus working hard to avoid return to semi-professional life

The Wanderers recovered from a goal down against Perth Glory to secure their 8th draw in 11 A-League matches.

It doesn't take much digging to understand what motivates Western Sydney A-League midfielder Kearyn Baccus.

"I don't want to go back and play in the state league and work," Baccus said.

"I've realised what that's like and I'd rather be doing this than working."

The 25-year-old has been there and done those hard yards after climbing to, and then falling from, Europe's elite. He then left to navigate his way back up through the Australia's second tier.

It can be easy to forget, given his A-League display on Sunday night against Perth.

Baccus' second-half introduction provided the Wanderers with immediate spark -- and a smart through ball that allowed Jaushua Sotirio to score the 1-1 equaliser at ANZ Stadium.

"I thought he was offside so hesitated for a second and then just ended up playing it," Baccus said.

"Luckily, he's one of the fastest players in our team, got onto it and finished well."

It was an assist executed with the same panache that secured him a contract with then French Ligue 2 outfit Le Mans as a teenager.

After a valuable yet unfulfilling stint overseas and a gameless spell with the Glory back in Australia, Baccus suddenly found himself playing in the semi-professional NPL with Blacktown City -- and working on the side.

It's why, despite his stop-start game time with the Wanderers since signing in 2014, the quietly spoken South African-born player will never lack in motivation.

He does admit frustration over being yanked in and out of the starting line-up, and mostly used as a substitute.

Kearyn Baccus is beginning to make the most of his chances in the WSW first-team.

"Fitness-wise, that's the hardest -- just to come in and out, in and out," Baccus said.

"It's a bit hard to get momentum, but I've just got to keep working hard in training and, hopefully, things will be better.

"It's the boss' decision and I respect what he says.

"If I've got to come on and work hard and chase a result towards the end, that's what I've got to do, I guess."

Sunday was also a family affair, with Baccus' younger brother Keanu making his A-League debut.

The 18-year-old played 13 minutes at right-back, elevated to the bench to cater for the absence of injured Scott Neville.

"He's only 18 and still has a lot of work to do but it's very good for the young kid," Baccus senior said.

"I told him just to get it and play it simple, and things will happen after that."