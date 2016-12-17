Previous
By AAP
Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Brendon Santalab faces two-game ban

Brendon Santalab scored for Western Sydney Wanderers during their Australian A-League match against Perth Glory.
Brendon Santalab was sent off against the Brisbane Roar on Friday.

Western Sydney Wanderers forward Brendon Santalab is facing a two-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct by the A-League's independent match review panel.

Substitute Santalab was red carded for a swinging arm to the head of Brisbane Roar defender Jade North as they tussled for the ball in their 1-1 draw at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday.

Santalab has until midday on Wednesday to appeal against the finding and faces missing the sixth-placed Wanderers' next two matches against Perth Glory and Melbourne City early in the new year.

Comments

