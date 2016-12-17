Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Brendon Santalab faces two-game ban
Western Sydney Wanderers forward Brendon Santalab is facing a two-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct by the A-League's independent match review panel.
Substitute Santalab was red carded for a swinging arm to the head of Brisbane Roar defender Jade North as they tussled for the ball in their 1-1 draw at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday.
Santalab has until midday on Wednesday to appeal against the finding and faces missing the sixth-placed Wanderers' next two matches against Perth Glory and Melbourne City early in the new year.
