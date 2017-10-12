West Ham boss Slaven Bilic takes 'full responsibility' for ugly Brighton loss

Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bilic takes responsibility for West Ham defeat

English Premier League
Read
Slaven Bilic

Bilic nears his end as West Ham hammered

The Match John Brewin
Read

Bilic takes 'full responsibility' for ugly loss

West Ham United John Brewin
Read

West Ham 0-3 Brighton: Murray hammers Irons

Premier League Highlights
Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

West Ham 0-3 Brighton: Murray hammers Irons

Premier League Highlights
Read

Murray converts penalty to net brace for Brighton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Izquierdo's curler doubles Brighton's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Murray's header gives Brighton the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

No lack of discipline at West Ham - Bilic

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

WATCH: Premier League Predictor - Week 9

English Premier League
Read
Reece Oxford

Oxford keen to fight for Gladbach chance

Borussia Monchengladbach Stephan Uersfeld
Read

The Prince(ss) and the (little) Pea

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Chicharito key in West Ham's draw

Mexicans in Europe Nayib Moran
Read

Burnley 1-1 West Ham: Wood secures point

Premier League Highlights
Read
BurnleyBurnley
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Wood heads Burnley level vs. West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Carroll sent off for West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham's Antonio converts early vs. Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bilic: No truth to Chicharito exit rumours

English Premier League
Read
John Brewin profile picture  By John Brewin
Share
Tweet
   

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic takes 'full responsibility' for ugly Brighton loss

Glenn Murray bagged a brace to lead Brighton & Hove Albion to a dominant win over West Ham at London Stadium.
Slaven Bilic says blame for West Ham's loss to Brighton falls on him, but insists he's confident in his work with the club.
Glenn Murray bagged a brace to lead Brighton & Hove Albion to a dominant win over West Ham at London Stadium.
English Premier League: Glenn Murray (75') West Ham 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
English Premier League: Jose Izquierdo (45'+2') West Ham 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic took "full responsibility" for his team's 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, a defeat that places him and his team under severe pressure.

"I'm manager of the team, I don't want to hide behind anything, it's my responsibility and it's up to the board of course," he said, after two goals from Glenn Murray either side of a strike from Jose Izquierdo knocked the Hammers down to 17th place in the Premier League.

"Bilic's future has been in doubt for some time and co-chairman David Sullivan was sat in the stands. When Murray scored Brighton's third from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, the London Stadium rapidly emptied of home fans.

"I have experience," Bilic continued. "I've been there before. That's all I can say. All I can say is that I believe in my work and in my team and we showed in the last six games. When you lose 3-0 to Brighton you can't be happy about anything."

Slaven Bilic's team slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Brighton on Friday.

West Ham, missing striker Andy Carroll through suspension, were otherwise close to full strength.

"I will not pinpoint the players in front of the media," said Bilic. "I'm the manager. I don't want to run from that. It's my responsibility. Of course, I can't be happy with our performance."

West Ham had lost just one of their previous six games, but Friday's defeat places them a single place above the relegation zone, where they might drop if Leicester win at Swansea on Saturday.

Bilic said: "We were really looking forward to this game, with the greatest respect to Brighton. We've looked good in the last six games and had most of the players back from injury.

"We thought this was going to be the game to lift us up the table and bring back the confidence."

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.