Bilic lauds Hernandez goalscoring ability despite loss to Southampton

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bilic lauds Hernandez goalscoring ability

West Ham PA Sport
Read

Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bilic: West Ham lost, but gained many things

English Premier League
Read

Southampton 3-2 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Southampton 3-2 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham lucky to have Sullivan, Gold - Bilic

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

Reid signs new six-year deal with West Ham

West Ham PA Sport
Read

Bilic happy with Hart's West Ham impact

English Premier League
Read

Bilic focused on matches, not transfers

English Premier League
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Bilic: Player power in transfer market 'massive'

Transfers John Brewin
Read

West Ham's Bilic hopeful of signing Carvalho

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Lanzini will stay at West Ham - boss Bilic

West Ham John Brewin
Read

Most clubs favour earlier window - Brady

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Chicharito's mystical powers

English Premier League
Read

Galatasaray complete signing of Feghouli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

West Ham set for Carvalho move - reports

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bilic blames loss on West Ham's own mistakes

English Premier League
Read

Manchester United 4-0 West Ham: Lukaku bags a brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Brilliant Man United or horrendous West Ham?

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Bilic lauds Hernandez goalscoring ability despite loss to Southampton

Slaven Bilic opts to take the positives from West Ham's loss to Southampton, including team spirit they lacked last weekend.

Javier Hernandez's first goals for West Ham were the club's reward for a two-year pursuit that has finally given them a clinical finisher.

Despite remaining bottom of the Premier League after Saturday's 3-2 loss at Southampton left them with two defeats from two, Hammers manager Slaven Bilic detected positives largely inspired by his new striker.

Hernandez instinctively scored twice to take West Ham's 10 men level after they had fallen two goals behind and he had been asked to play on the left wing following Marko Arnautovic's reckless dismissal.

Only the concession of a late penalty, converted by Charlie Austin, denied the Hammers what would have been an impressive point one week after they were so poor in their 4-0 defeat at Manchester United, but Bilic recognised his persistence in chasing Mexico international Hernandez was paying off.

SouthamptonSouthampton
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Ten years ago, West Ham lost Carlos Tevez to Manchester United at the end of the same season in which the retired Dean Ashton suffered an ankle injury from which he never truly recovered.

Since then -- and amid Andy Carroll's struggles for fitness -- they had lacked the prolific striker their ambitions demand, one Bilic revealed they had already missed out on when Hernandez previously rejected their advances.

"We wanted to get him when he left Manchester United for Leverkusen,'' said the manager of his £16 million summer signing. "I called him then on the phone but he opted for Leverkusen.

"He called and said 'Thank you gaffer but I'm going to Germany but maybe we'll cross paths again' and now after two years it was like we weren't starting from zero.

"It helped make him choose us [this time]. It was a disappointment then but like now we knew there were a few other clubs [interested].

"He doesn't have just one movement. He does a first movement, then a second, then third. He's so sharp over a few yards that it gives him the advantage. Mostly players who are quick don't have that movement or the other way round but he's got both.''

Bilic has already backed Arnautovic, the club's record signing, to make up for the suspension he will receive for elbowing Jack Stephens, but they could yet set a new transfer record in buying Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho, and he added: "We are in a great position budget-wise because we sold a few players.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.