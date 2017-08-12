David Sullivan, David Gold good for West Ham - Slaven Bilic

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
0
0
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

West Ham lucky to have Sullivan, Gold - Bilic

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

Reid signs new six-year deal with West Ham

West Ham PA Sport
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter

Bilic happy with Hart's West Ham impact

English Premier League
Read

Bilic focused on matches, not transfers

English Premier League
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Bilic: Player power in transfer market 'massive'

Transfers John Brewin
Read

West Ham's Bilic hopeful of signing Carvalho

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Lanzini will stay at West Ham - boss Bilic

West Ham John Brewin
Read

Most clubs favour earlier window - Brady

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Chicharito's mystical powers

English Premier League
Read

Galatasaray complete signing of Feghouli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

West Ham set for Carvalho move - reports

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bilic blames loss on West Ham's own mistakes

English Premier League
Read

Manchester United 4-0 West Ham: Lukaku bags a brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Brilliant Man United or horrendous West Ham?

English Premier League
Read

Brilliant Man United or horrendous West Ham?

English Premier League
Read
Romelu Lukaku enjoyed an impressive afternoon at Old Trafford.

Lukaku double for ominous United

The Match Rob Dawson
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Man United 4-0 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hart focused on impressing Bilic, Southgate

West Ham United PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

David Sullivan, David Gold good for West Ham - Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic says he is pleased with Joe Hart's first few weeks at West Ham, praising him for being vocal in goal.

Slaven Bilic insists West Ham are lucky to have David Sullivan and David Gold running the club.

The Hammers are one of a dwindling number or Premier League clubs with English owners, while just this week Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao bought a majority stake in Saturday's opponents Southampton.

West Ham's' joint-chairmen occasionally come in for criticism from fans over issues such as the move to the London Stadium, their transfer business and appearances in the media.

But boss Bilic said: "I'm sure they are very appreciated by the fans.

"The fans who live for West Ham, they know how good the chairmen are doing for the club, how much they invest. They got the club up and I think they are very well appreciated.

"It's better for the club to be run by someone who knows the history, the environment, the business part of it, someone who is not going gung-ho.

David Gold and fellow chairman David Sullivan came in for praise from Slaven Bilic.

"Gung-ho in a game can work but it is also likely not to work, especially if you do it every time.

"Those clubs and those chairmen should be praised, because it's not easy to resist those kind of offers.

"They should at least be appreciated, from the fans and from the whole of football.''

Sullivan and Gold have invested heavily this summer in Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez and are still hoping to land Portugal midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon.

West Ham are still some way short of being able to compete with the inflated fees paid by major clubs, but Bilic insists money is not everything.

"Not every takeover is like Manchester City, or Paris St Germain, some takeovers didn't go that good,'' he added.

"It's not a guarantee. Some things you can't buy. You can't buy mentality, you can't buy tradition. You can't buy the time.

"I don't care about the others but West Ham is on the right way and I think everyone connected with West Ham knows the chairmen are doing their best within the budget.''

Sullivan and Gold on Friday tied down key defender Winston Reid to a new six-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.