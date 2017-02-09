West Ham boss Slaven Bilic charged with misconduct by FA

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic took his frustration out on a microphone after seeing his side concede late to West Brom.

Slaven Bilic praises his team, but then lashes out at the officiating, saying every call went against his side.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct following Saturday's game against West Brom.

Bilic was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after he angrily threw down a television microphone following West Brom's late equaliser, which made it 2-2.

Hammers assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic has been hit with the same charge after he had earlier complained about a West Ham goal that was disallowed for offside.

The pair now have until Thursday evening to respond to the charge.

Bilic felt West Ham had been hard done by throughout the game at the London Stadium, as his side came from behind to lead West Brom 2-1, only to be denied victory by Gareth McAuley's injury-time header.

Oliver chose not to award the hosts a foul on Sofiane Feghouli in the build-up to Nacer Chadli opening the scoring for the Baggies while Jurcevic was left incensed when Feghouli's strike was then ruled out for offside.

Bilic said after the match that he was "very, very angry" with the decisions.

"There were four or five decisions and all of them went totally against us. It's building up your frustration," he said.

Bilic and Jurcevic could be handed touchline bans, as well as fines, if found guilty of the charges.

West Ham's next match is away to Watford in the Premier League on Feb. 25, before a London derby at home to Chelsea on March 6.