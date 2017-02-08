Andy Carroll can impress Gareth Southgate anytime - Slaven Bilic

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Andy Carroll

Carroll can impress Southgate anytime - Bilic

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham's Bilic 'very angry' at ref decisions

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read

Pulis: We must finish chances we create

English Premier League
Read

Bilic: I'm proud, but very angry

English Premier League
Read
Jonny Evans' late equaliser ensured a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Lively Lanzini and West Ham denied

West Ham Peter Thorne
Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham are a different team now - Bilic

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

WATCH: Best Prem goal in January

ESPN FC TV
Read

Carroll's greatness hampered by injury

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read

Goal of the Month: Carroll or Giroud?

English Premier League
Read
Andy Carroll scores with a bicycle kick in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Carroll beats Giroud to Goal of the Month

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Mark Noble celebrates his matchwinning goal for West Ham United against Hull City in the Premier League.

West Ham aim to be the 'Best of the Rest'

West Ham United Peter Thorne
Read

Bilic backs Carroll to get England chance

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

Bilic: England call would benefit Carroll

English Premier League
Read

Bilic: England call would boost Carroll

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

Prem: Saturday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Who are the Prem's brightest young stars?

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Andy Carroll can impress Gareth Southgate anytime - Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic says a return to the England national team would give Andy Carroll a major boost in confidence.
West Brom robbed West Ham of a thrilling home victory when Gareth McAuley put in a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

Slaven Bilic has backed Andy Carroll to earn a recall to the England squad, even though injury denied him the chance to impress Gareth Southgate on Saturday.

The England manager had attended West Ham's 2-2 Premier League draw with West Brom to judge the striker's form, as he prepares to announce his next squad for fixtures with Germany and Lithuania.

Carroll instead missed out because of a groin injury, perhaps reminding Southgate of a wider concern surrounding the West Ham striker's fitness, despite him scoring four goals in his past four games.

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

The Hammers' exit from the FA Cup means they do not play again until Feb. 25 against Watford, denying Carroll another potential opportunity to push for his first England appearance since 2012.

However, his club manager is convinced he will still earn his chance.

"He was disappointed [to miss out in front of Southgate] but he is a mature man,'' said Bilic. "He knows it's not that he has had a great few games and now he needs Gareth Southgate to be here.

"He is a good player and he is going to show him in March, April, whenever, that he is a good player. He is not doing anything that he did not do last year.

"It is only that he is doing it more regularly because he is playing and available, apart from this game, for the majority of the games. He has enough time and Gareth also has enough time to come again and watch him.

Andy Carroll
Andy Carroll missed his chance to impress England boss Gareth Southgate on Saturday.

"I want him to get picked for England. It's a great thing for him. It would be a great thing for him and a great thing for the club.

"The positiveness and the confidence that every player gets when he gets a call-up for the national team is much more than the couple of days that he loses, or that he would use to rest. On the scale, the positives are much bigger.

"What also pleased me [against West Brom] is we don't depend on one player. We have a team that can compensate when one of those players is not playing, even if it is Andy Carroll.''

After trailing to Nacer Chadli's first-half finish, West Ham led 2-1 through goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini until Gareth McAuley was credited with a touch on Jonny Evans' stoppage-time header.

The late set-piece and West Brom's resilience provided the latest demonstrations of why they are performing above expectations and remain eighth in the table.

Tony Pulis' position had been the subject of speculation earlier in the season after they were taken over by a Chinese investment group but he has put them on course for their best Premier League finish and spoke of his satisfaction at the progress they have made.

"I'm very, very pleased we can come away and play more open and expansive (football), we've got the players to do that now,'' the 59-year-old said.

"Although we've got Chinese owners we're not going to go out and spend £100million so we've got to be clever, make sure we get a really good spirit and every window try to make the team better.

"You need time to do that and unfortunately in football if you have a little bit of bad spell people wobble.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.