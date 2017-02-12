Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
2
LIVE 85'
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic 'very, very angry' at referee's decisions

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic took his frustration out on a microphone after seeing his side concede late to West Brom.
West Brom robbed West Ham of a thrilling home victory when Gareth McAuley put in a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.
Slaven Bilic praises his team, but then lashes out at the officiating, saying every call went against his side.

Slaven Bilic was pleased with West Ham's performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Brom despite being sent off after angrily throwing a television microphone to the ground.

The West Ham boss was responding after Gareth McAuley's late leveller cancelled out second-half efforts from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini. Nacer Chadli had given West Brom a half-time lead.

Bilic followed his assistant Nikola Jurcevic in being sent off and later criticised the performance of referee Michael Oliver.

Asked after the game if he is concerned by a possible ban, the manager said: "Whatever. We are more than enough punished during the game.

"It's a solid microphone, don't worry. It's frustrating after this game; we should be all positive, we should be talking about great performances, coming back and everything, but to have that bitter feeling is not good.

"There were four or five decisions and all of them went totally against us. It's building up your frustration. Then at the end you don't understand it. It's hard to get over that."

Despite the late disappointment, Bilic was encouraged with how his team played in the absence of the injured Andy Carroll.

"This was, including last season, one of our best games," Bilic said. To end like this, conceding a late goal after everything that happened regarding the decisions, it's very frustrating and hard to accept. That's why I'm proud of my team but also very, very angry at the decisions.

"Our disallowed goal, they ruled it out because of offside. It wasn't offside. A couple of penalties, not big ones... but after those decisions you're counting them also."

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.

