Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
2
0
LIVE 44'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
1
LIVE 15'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Game Details
 By PA Sport
West Ham's Bilic to Southgate: Andy Carroll would improve any team

Slaven Bilic says a return to the England national team would give Andy Carroll a major boost in confidence.

Slaven Bilic has told England boss Gareth Southgate that Andy Carroll would improve any team in the world.

Carroll's form since returning from injury, with four goals in his last four matches, has prompted talk of an international recall.

Southgate is monitoring the 28-year-old, whose last England appearance came in October 2012 in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

A constant stream of injury problems has meant Carroll has not been able to add to his nine caps since joining West Ham permanently.

But with Southgate weighing up his options ahead of next month's fixtures against Germany and Lithuania, the former Newcastle and Liverpool frontman will surely be in the reckoning.

West Ham manager Bilic said: "He is a top player. He brings you everything, everything that you could ask from a centre-forward.

Andy Carroll has been in fine form with West Ham this season.

"He is great in the air, he is very physical, has a great touch and a great sense to combine with other players by playing the ball off.

"He is very difficult, if not impossible, to mark in the box. He works hard for the team, he brings other players into the game -- he has got all the attributes that are required for a top player.

"I don't know if Gareth Southgate is a big fan, but when Andy is playing like that every manager would like to have him in his team or squad.

"Andy would help any team. Andy would help the German team, Andy would help the Croatian team, the Spanish team, because he is a top player.''

Sadly there are still question marks about Carroll's fitness with the forward trying to overcome a groin problem to face West Brom on Saturday.

"He is really in good form and he has been great for us but he hurt a little bit in the groin,'' added Bilic.

"We didn't want to take any risk with him, we will see on Friday if he is going to be available for Saturday.

"It is not something that is major. If it was bigger we would rule him out. It's very similar to one he felt against Middlesbrough, and he played after that.

"There is no point talking about percentages, hopefully he will train on Friday and be okay.''

Bilic will also check on left-back Aaron Cresswell's tight hamstring and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who has a dead leg.

