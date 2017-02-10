England call would boost West Ham striker Andy Carroll - Slaven Bilic

Andy Carroll has been in superb form in recent matches.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has said feels an England callup would give striker Andy Carroll a major confidence boost.

Carroll has scored four goals in four matches since returning from injury, prompting talk of an international recall.

England boss Gareth Southgate is monitoring the 28-year-old, whose last England appearance came in October 2012 with his international career since then having been interrupted by injuries.

Hammers manager Bilic said: "It's always good for us, and the player, to win a cap because that is the biggest proof he is in good form.

"Especially when it is happening to mature players like Andy, he will take that only as another boost of confidence."

Carroll was substituted with a minor groin niggle after scoring in last weekend's win at Southampton but hopes to be fit in time to face West Brom on Saturday.

But Bilic said he would not be taking any risks, adding: "We treat him slightly differently because of his [injury] history.

"Andy is, in numbers of training, very high up on the list. This is his first time in the last couple of months basically that he didn't train the whole week.

"He is a very good professional, a great trainer and he is looking after his body and that is the key to why he's playing so good now."

Bilic will also check on left-back Aaron Cresswell's fitness after he suffered a tight hamstring and that of midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who has a dead leg, ahead of the West Brom game.